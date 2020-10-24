Sony XH90 Review: Sony’s first 4K LCD TV with HDMI 2.1

Sony XH90 is a pleasant and modern TV, despite a rather bulky design, caused by the presence of the Full LED backlighting and local dimming (FALD), which have led to an increase in thickness. Equipped with 10-bit 4K VA panel, it is not so thin that it can be hung like a real picture, but it can be anchored via VESA support (300 x 300). The dimensions, with pedestal, are 145 x 90.3 x 33.8 cm (W x H x D), for a weight of 22.2 Kg.

Assembly is extremely easy even if it is a 65 “inch, with four support points (either more or less lateral), two anchors that fit together simply by pushing them into the relative holes and no anchoring screws. by simply forcing it outwards. Assembly for which it is mandatory to be at least two to complete it safely, especially in this 65-inch variant.

Appearance and type of connections

The tiny plastic frame closes the protective screen, looking at it on the back, the power socket is on the left, while on the right there are all the connections. These are concentrated in a single area, except the Common Interface CI + slot, which is installed in a separate compartment protected by a plastic cover. The rest of the cabinet is also made of plastic and offers an excellent feeling of solidity, as well as the support points do not give thoughts as to the risk of overturning. The semi-gloss screen finish it could trigger some reflections in the presence of external light sources, not unlike other models and in line with this type of equipment.

Connections include 4 HDMI (Arc compatible, 1 x eArc) with HDCP 2.3. At present they work as normal HDMI 2.0, but an update, which will arrive shortly, will make at least one of the ports compatible with the 2.1 standard, bringing support to 4K at 120 Hz with VRR and ALLM, or the variable refresh rate and the Game Automatic mode. We then have a double USB 2.0 / 3.0, network port, optical output, WiFi 5 – 802.11ac and Bluetooth version 4.2.

Hardware and operating system equipment

The hardware equipment of the TV includes 3 Gigabytes of RAM and 3 Gigabytes of storage space (+ 1 Gigabyte reserved for not usable). Remaining in this area, the Sony XH90 scores the debut of the MediaTek MT5895 processor, with Mali-G52 GPU (incompatible with AV1 codec). The operating base remains the Android operating system, here in version 9. From this point of view, the loading after the first start is quite fast, you are ready to use within a few minutes once the usual settings have been passed, network connection, channel search and possible firmware update. As for the offer in terms of apps and services, compared to the past there are no upheavals whatsoever, with a platform of average good quality, where navigation is intuitive and there are some occasional minimal slowdowns in daily operations.

As always, instant zapping remains impossible, with the usual waiting times of fractions of a second between one channel and another. More immediate access directly to the program grid by quickly scrolling through the schedules, at least for those broadcasters that offer them.

You need to be patient for several seconds when, for example, you go to insert a USB stick in one of the available slots: an NTFS formatted Toshiba 3.0 that mounted trailers and 4K clips it took about a couple of minutes of analysis.

Once the content was recognized and classified, the integrated media player showed no signs of abating, even in the presence of 4K / 60p material, with good file management.

Remote control and interface

The remote control is complete and therefore quite long, with the usual positioning of the numeric keypad at the top, good organization of the rest of the controls. The shell is made of plastic, the keys are rubbery and do not offer good tactile feedback, a small step back compared to other Sony productions: in particular, the backlight is missing. The microphone is built in for voice control via Google Assistant. The navigation interface is as always intuitive, acting on the basic parameters of the image, selecting the input source and using the applications is quite fast, not to forget the Chromecast support.

Also present AirPlay 2 and HomeKit with essential controls for volume, play, pause, power on and off. With AirPlay 2 you can send various content, including video streaming, wirelessly to the XH90 from your iPhone or iPad. Usual limitation, certainly not Sony’s fault, with fixed frame rate lock at 60 Hz, so in videos at different frame rates, such as 50 or 25 fps, there are some clicks during playback.

Note of demerit to the incomplete YouTube interface, compared to what you are used to via computer. The lack is linked to the ‘Filter’ function, the only one to quickly set the movie search variables, where now there is also the HDR item, to quickly retrieve true High Dynamic Range material.

Test and performance

Sony XH90 offers several video presets, ‘Brilliant’, ‘Standard’, ‘Cinema’, ‘Game’ and ‘Personal’. The first two reveal a high load of blue, the advice is to stay on Standard for watching TV programs, and then move on to Cinema to get closer to a less pushed colorimetry and with warmer tones, from which you can start for the white balance . The latter surprised us for its ease and speed of intervention (high + low lights + 10-point fine adjustment). The initial measurements in Standard already show a low DeltaE (max 10.7 at 100%), with a peak of 456 nits. The screen is very bright despite its considerable size (there are also 75 “and 85” inch models). The REC.709 calibration was really fast, through the 10 points we approached the reference by brutally lowering the DeltaE, never higher than 0.5%, with the nits around 350. We point out the absence of compatibility for HDR-10 +, but full coverage for HDR-10, HLG and Dolby Vision.

As with all LCD TVs the intensity of blacks does not reach that obtainable with an OLED, but at the same time it works better than usual to contain the blooming effect around details surrounded by absolute darkness. This is due to the speed of intervention of the dimming zones, to a greater extent than the direct competition, with less aggressiveness and without accentuating the brightness itself too much.

All this always provided that the local dimming is operational, under penalty of the vision of faded and more gray elements, which highlight the non-uniformity of the panel. The maximum brightness peaks reach 600 nits, generated by the 32 dimming zones into which the backlight is divided.

Color space, preset and gaming mode

DCI-P3 coverage stands at around 86%, dropping to 63% for REC 2020. Response times are around 92 ms, in Gaming mode it drops to about 15.3 ms. Tests in this area revealed excellent overall performance, particularly with 4K HDR games, confirming the XH90 among the most interesting panels on the market today. Don’t forget that the planned update for the HDMI ports will allow it to travel in UHD at 120 Hz, which with VRR and ALLM could make the joy of gamers who shy away from OLED in order not to risk “molding”.

However, the actual ability of the panel and the electronics to coherently manage UHD / 120 Hz data flows without incurring limitations, also due to the few local dimming areas, must be demonstrated. In fact, the firmware update has not yet come out, only at that point, with a graphics card or a next gen console in hand, it will be possible to establish the goodness of management. Pay attention to the use of Motionflow + Film Mode functions, generally in ‘Auto’ mode they handle video signals without difficulty. If, however, the so-called “Ringing” effect occurs, with a slight but persistent disturbance around the elements that move fast, you can choose the ‘Personal’ of the Motionflow, graduating ‘Fluidity’ and ‘Sharpness’.

During the rehearsals we repeatedly came across passages in which some banding emerged, partly mixed with dithering and solarization that initially left us perplexed. The reason for such feedback is linked to the ‘Brightness’ submenu, where the ‘Black adjustment’ is present: the preset value is 50 (range from 0 to 100), but it may be necessary to lower it to around 45. Only in this way it was possible to resolve all image limitations.

Surround to try

The 10 + 10 Watt audio section does not seem to have prerequisites to involve, but at some point it managed to get noticed. Without prejudice to the incompatibility to manage native DTS lossless material, which can still be listened to in DTS core, in the presence of a room with a not particularly high ceiling the surround material was handled well by the integrated sound system.

In more than one passage, a certain stage presence was perceived even above the listening point, as if the speakers had been outside the unit itself. To prevent greater involvement, the absence of elements in the medium-low range, even re-equalizing the result remains virtually nil. Dolby ATMOS is directly supported, for a listening that certainly cannot be defined as multichannel, much less object-oriented.