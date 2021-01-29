Sony Xperia 1 II doesn’t impress in DxOMark camera review

- Advertisement -

Almost a year after the launch of the Sony Xperia 1 II, DxOMark has published its in-depth camera review and the results are not as good as we would like. The overall score is just 112 points, which puts the phone just behind the Samsung Galaxy S10 + or Honor 20 Pro, both launched in 2019. However, it shares its position with last year’s Galaxy Note20 (not the Galaxy Note20 Ultra ). What the guys at DxOMark didn’t like is the rather limited dynamic range in moderate and low light conditions, the tonality changes in all the photos, the unreliable autofocus, the poor detail in the telephoto photos and the problems with auto focus and dynamic range in videos. In its favor, the Sony Xperia 1 II maintains a low noise level in difficult light conditions and the wide dynamic range during the day. Ultra wide-angle photos also have a lot of detail.