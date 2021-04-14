web
Sony Xperia 1 III: to conquer the high-end with a 4K panel and a peculiar telephoto lens

Sony Xperia 1 III: to conquer the high-end with a 4K panel and a peculiar telephoto lens
sony xperia 1 iii: to conquer the high end with a

Sony Xperia 1 III: to conquer the high-end with a 4K panel and a peculiar telephoto lens

Sony has just renewed its high-end catalog with two new models: the Sony Xperia 1 III and the Sony Xperia 5 III, successors to the Sony Xperia 1 II and Sony Xperia 5 II. They are two devices with important improvements over previous models, although the Xperia 1 III continues to take center stage, being the most complete of the Xperia family.

So let’s review what are its characteristics and technical specifications of the Sony Xperia 1 III, a high-end beast with a 4K display and a battery that is much improved over the previous generation.

Sony Xperia 1 III datasheet

SONY XPERIA 1 III

SCREEN

6.5 inch
OLED
4K
120Hz

PROCESSOR

Snapdragon 888

RAM

12 GB

STORAGE

256/512 GB

REAR CAMERA

12 MP
12 MP
12 MP 70-105mm
ToF

FRONT CAMERA

8 MP

DRUMS

4,500 mAh
Quick charge 30W
Wireless charging

SOFTWARE

Android 11 customized by Sony

CONNECTIVITY

5G Sub6
4G / LTE
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
NFC
USB-C
3.5 mm jack

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

165 x 71 x 8.2 mm
186 g

PRICE

Not available

4K at 120Hz and OLED

The Sony Xperia 1 III screen is the first 4K OLED to run at 120Hz. These are spectacular figures in refresh rate, but more in resolution, 3840 x 1644 pixels. This panel is calibrated by Sony to be quite accurate in color (at the professional monitor level, depending on the brand). How could it be otherwise, supports HDR10 content.

Tg Image 2596093537

The processor that gives life to this Sony is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, accompanied by 12 GB of RAM and memory configurations of between 256 GB and 512 GB. We can expand the memory with microSD cards up to 1 TBGood news for those who continue to use these types of cards.

At the battery level, the Sony Xperia 5 III comes with 4,500mAh, 30W fast charging and reversible wireless charging

To feed this beast, the battery has risen from the 4,000mAh of the Sony Xperia 1 III, with a fast charge of 30W. It is promised to charge 50% of the device in 30 minutes. Similarly, it has wireless charging.

As extras, this terminal comes with a side fingerprint reader, coating with Gorilla Glass Victus, 3D stereo sound, IP 65 and 68 protocol and, of course, full connectivity with 5G and WiFi 6E.

A variable telephoto lens

Tg Image 2417709753

At the photographic level, Sony continues without falling into the megapixel race. Bet on a 12 megapixel sensor for its main, telephoto and ultra-wide-angle camera. The telephoto lens acts almost like that of a professional camera, allowing shooting both 70 and 105 millimeters.

The telephoto lens of this Sony is capable of shooting with two focal lengths
Tg Image 3564484553

The three sensors, through software, are able to track movement in real time, with technology inherited from the Sony Alpha. The Pro app is also maintained to shoot with the professional camera interface in manual mode. The selfie camera is 8 megapixels.

Versions and price of the Sony Xperia 1 III

Tg Image 2552352684

The Sony Xperia 1 III will be sold in Spain “at the beginning of summer” in two storage versions. We will update this article as soon as prices are available.

More information | Sony

