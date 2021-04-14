Sony Xperia 1 III: to conquer the high-end with a 4K panel and a peculiar telephoto lens

- Advertisement -

Sony has just renewed its high-end catalog with two new models: the Sony Xperia 1 III and the Sony Xperia 5 III, successors to the Sony Xperia 1 II and Sony Xperia 5 II. They are two devices with important improvements over previous models, although the Xperia 1 III continues to take center stage, being the most complete of the Xperia family.

So let’s review what are its characteristics and technical specifications of the Sony Xperia 1 III, a high-end beast with a 4K display and a battery that is much improved over the previous generation.

Sony Xperia 1 III datasheet

SONY XPERIA 1 III SCREEN 6.5 inch

OLED

4K

120Hz PROCESSOR Snapdragon 888 RAM 12 GB STORAGE 256/512 GB REAR CAMERA 12 MP

12 MP

12 MP 70-105mm

ToF FRONT CAMERA 8 MP DRUMS 4,500 mAh

Quick charge 30W

Wireless charging SOFTWARE Android 11 customized by Sony CONNECTIVITY 5G Sub6

4G / LTE

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

USB-C

3.5 mm jack DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 165 x 71 x 8.2 mm

186 g PRICE Not available

4K at 120Hz and OLED

The Sony Xperia 1 III screen is the first 4K OLED to run at 120Hz. These are spectacular figures in refresh rate, but more in resolution, 3840 x 1644 pixels. This panel is calibrated by Sony to be quite accurate in color (at the professional monitor level, depending on the brand). How could it be otherwise, supports HDR10 content.

The processor that gives life to this Sony is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, accompanied by 12 GB of RAM and memory configurations of between 256 GB and 512 GB. We can expand the memory with microSD cards up to 1 TBGood news for those who continue to use these types of cards.

At the battery level, the Sony Xperia 5 III comes with 4,500mAh, 30W fast charging and reversible wireless charging

To feed this beast, the battery has risen from the 4,000mAh of the Sony Xperia 1 III, with a fast charge of 30W. It is promised to charge 50% of the device in 30 minutes. Similarly, it has wireless charging.

As extras, this terminal comes with a side fingerprint reader, coating with Gorilla Glass Victus, 3D stereo sound, IP 65 and 68 protocol and, of course, full connectivity with 5G and WiFi 6E.

A variable telephoto lens

At the photographic level, Sony continues without falling into the megapixel race. Bet on a 12 megapixel sensor for its main, telephoto and ultra-wide-angle camera. The telephoto lens acts almost like that of a professional camera, allowing shooting both 70 and 105 millimeters.

The telephoto lens of this Sony is capable of shooting with two focal lengths

The three sensors, through software, are able to track movement in real time, with technology inherited from the Sony Alpha. The Pro app is also maintained to shoot with the professional camera interface in manual mode. The selfie camera is 8 megapixels.

Versions and price of the Sony Xperia 1 III

The Sony Xperia 1 III will be sold in Spain “at the beginning of summer” in two storage versions. We will update this article as soon as prices are available.

