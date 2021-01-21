Latest newsTech NewsMobile

Sony Xperia 10 III: Its leaked design makes us wonder where the changes are

By Abraham
0
0
Sony Xperia 10 Iii Scaled.jpg
Sony Xperia 10 Iii Scaled.jpg

Must Read

Abraham
Sony seems to be preparing the successor to the mid-range Sony Xperia 10 II, and now some images of the new phone have just leaked: Sony Xperia 10 III. The Xperia 10 II, released in February last year, and the Xperia 10 III that we see in the leaked renders look like two drops of water. There is no noticeable difference in design, at least not at first glance, and the two phones look too similar. Given Sony’s track record of staying true to the same design, we’re not surprised either. Although its design will look somewhat dated, it can also be seen from a positive perspective as it means that Sony will keep some of the things best rated by users, such as front stereo speakers – which are quite rare these days – and a headphone jack. 3.5 mm.

The optical fingerprint scanner is also off the screen rather than under it, which can offer greater reliability and accuracy. The Sony Xperia 10 III will arrive with a triple camera with a 12MP main sensor, an 8MP telephoto camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. Sony announced the Xperia 10 II in February last year and we may also see the new Xperia 10 III next month.

