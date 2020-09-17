Sony Xperia 5 II, great power and photographic capabilities in a contained size

Camera soul and contained size, this is how the new Sony Xperia 5 II or Mark II could be defined, a phone that follows the path of the Sony Xperia 1 II to offer great processing power, excellent multimedia support and the trademark design. All in dimensions that promise to be very manageable.

The previous IFA left us a good catalog of presentations, even though we also suffered some absences, such as lack of new Sony Xperia, something common at the Berlin electronics fair. The brand preferred to launch the new phone separately and in a virtual way, a mobile that is already officially among us: the Sony Xperia 1 II is the new offspring of the Japanese.

Sony Xperia 5 II datasheet

Sony Xperia 5 II screen 6.1 inch OLED

Ratio 21: 9

FullHD + at 2,520 x 1,080

HDR

Refresh at 120Hz

Triluminos Display

X-Reality Engine

Gorilla Glass 6 Processor Snapdragon 865

GPU Adreno 650 Versions 8GB / 128GB

Micro SD Frontal camera 8 megapixel f / 2.0 24mm

HDR

FullHD video @ 30fps Rear cameras 12 megapixels f / 1.7 24mm OIS

12 megapixel f / 2.4 70mm 3X OIS zoom

12 megapixels f / 2.2 16mm 124º UGA

HDR

4K @ 30fps video Battery 4,000 mAh

Fast charge System Android 10 Connectivity Dual 4G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 aptX HD

GPS / A-GPS / GLONASS / BDS / Galileo

NFC

Headphone jack

USB type C Others Side fingerprint reader

Stereo speakers

IP68 water resistant Dimensions and weight 158 x 68 x 8 mm

Repeating the formula in compact format

Sony is one of the few brands that usually offers mobiles of a more or less compact size respecting the maximum performance. The ‘Compact’ are a good sample, although so are other high-end catalogs, like now the Sony Xperia 5 II. It cannot be said that it is small, but it is certainly not as gigantic as most of its competition.

The screen is one of the keys to the phone. Sony repeats with a OLED FHD + panel in 21: 9 format and without breaking the screen at any time: the sensors and front camera are in the small upper frame. This allows the phone to offer dual front speakers without losing other characteristic features of the brand: IP65 / 68 dust and water protection, headphone jack and a symmetrical design. And with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

In terms of power, the Sony Xperia 5 II maintains the Snapdragon 865 of the previous ‘premium’ model, also the 8 GB of RAM. The new mobile bets on 128 GB of storage and does not leave out the expansion by SD card. Includes 4,000 mAh battery with 21 W fast charge thanks to the Power Delivery standard.

In photographic terms, this is where the phone stands out the most: Sony continues to bet on including professional capture capabilities, both in photography and video. In this way, the Sony Xperia 5 II inherits a good part of the technology of Alpha cameras: it has several camera applications to complement the use to which the mobile is intended. All with high-level hardware: triple rear camera with 12 megapixels for each sensor. The main one includes image stabilization (OIS), we have a 3x telephoto (includes OIS) and also a wide angle. Ahead the Sony Xperia 5 II includes an 8 megapixel camera.

The phone starts with Android 10 and the manufacturer’s light layer. It does not customize the appearance of the interface excessively, nor is ‘bloatware’ included.

Price and availability of the Sony Xperia 5 II

The mobile is now official and has set foot in stores around the world. Sony assures that s will be put into circulation in autumn at a price of 899 euros.