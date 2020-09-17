MobileAndroidTech News

Sony Xperia 5 II, great power and photographic capabilities in a contained size

By Brian Adam
Sony Xperia 5 II, great power and photographic capabilities in a contained size

Camera soul and contained size, this is how the new Sony Xperia 5 II or Mark II could be defined, a phone that follows the path of the Sony Xperia 1 II to offer great processing power, excellent multimedia support and the trademark design. All in dimensions that promise to be very manageable.

The previous IFA left us a good catalog of presentations, even though we also suffered some absences, such as lack of new Sony Xperia, something common at the Berlin electronics fair. The brand preferred to launch the new phone separately and in a virtual way, a mobile that is already officially among us: the Sony Xperia 1 II is the new offspring of the Japanese.

Sony Xperia 5 II datasheet

Sony Xperia 5 II

screen

6.1 inch OLED
Ratio 21: 9
FullHD + at 2,520 x 1,080
HDR
Refresh at 120Hz
Triluminos Display
X-Reality Engine
Gorilla Glass 6

Processor

Snapdragon 865
GPU Adreno 650

Versions

8GB / 128GB
Micro SD

Frontal camera

8 megapixel f / 2.0 24mm
HDR
FullHD video @ 30fps

Rear cameras

12 megapixels f / 1.7 24mm OIS
12 megapixel f / 2.4 70mm 3X OIS zoom
12 megapixels f / 2.2 16mm 124º UGA
HDR
4K @ 30fps video

Battery

4,000 mAh
Fast charge

System

Android 10

Connectivity

Dual 4G
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.0 aptX HD
GPS / A-GPS / GLONASS / BDS / Galileo
NFC
Headphone jack
USB type C

Others

Side fingerprint reader
Stereo speakers
IP68 water resistant

Dimensions and weight

158 x 68 x 8 mm

Repeating the formula in compact format

Sony Xperia 5 Ii

Sony is one of the few brands that usually offers mobiles of a more or less compact size respecting the maximum performance. The ‘Compact’ are a good sample, although so are other high-end catalogs, like now the Sony Xperia 5 II. It cannot be said that it is small, but it is certainly not as gigantic as most of its competition.

The screen is one of the keys to the phone. Sony repeats with a OLED FHD + panel in 21: 9 format and without breaking the screen at any time: the sensors and front camera are in the small upper frame. This allows the phone to offer dual front speakers without losing other characteristic features of the brand: IP65 / 68 dust and water protection, headphone jack and a symmetrical design. And with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Sony Xperia 5 Ii

In terms of power, the Sony Xperia 5 II maintains the Snapdragon 865 of the previous ‘premium’ model, also the 8 GB of RAM. The new mobile bets on 128 GB of storage and does not leave out the expansion by SD card. Includes 4,000 mAh battery with 21 W fast charge thanks to the Power Delivery standard.

Sony Xperia 5 Ii

In photographic terms, this is where the phone stands out the most: Sony continues to bet on including professional capture capabilities, both in photography and video. In this way, the Sony Xperia 5 II inherits a good part of the technology of Alpha cameras: it has several camera applications to complement the use to which the mobile is intended. All with high-level hardware: triple rear camera with 12 megapixels for each sensor. The main one includes image stabilization (OIS), we have a 3x telephoto (includes OIS) and also a wide angle. Ahead the Sony Xperia 5 II includes an 8 megapixel camera.

Sony Xperia 5 11

The phone starts with Android 10 and the manufacturer’s light layer. It does not customize the appearance of the interface excessively, nor is ‘bloatware’ included.

Price and availability of the Sony Xperia 5 II

The mobile is now official and has set foot in stores around the world. Sony assures that s will be put into circulation in autumn at a price of 899 euros.

