Sony Xperia 5 II leaks entirely in a promotional video

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

We have already told you: this September 2020 is a month full of tech-side announcements. Among the various presentations expected by fans of the world of mobile devices, there is also that of Sony, which will unveil its Xperia 5 II on September 17th. However, the smartphone has already leaked online in an alleged promotional video.

In particular, according to what is reported by Android Authority and as can be seen on YouTube, the well-known leaker Evleaks has published online content that shows Sony Xperia 5 II from different points of view. More precisely, the video refers to the photographic sector of the device, as well as the presence of a 120 Hz refresh rate screen and a 4000 mAh battery. We remind you that Sony Xperia 5 had a 3140 mAh battery, so, if confirmed, these specifications could bring interesting news in terms of autonomy.

For the rest, at least according to what can be seen in the video, the design of the smartphone seems to be similar to that of its predecessor. In addition, the 3.5 mm audio jack for headphones and Dolby Atmos support do not seem to be missing. Clearly, although the video leaked by Evleaks does not seem to leave room for many doubts, for the moment it is only indiscretions and we therefore invite you to take this information with due caution.

In short, we just have to wait a few weeks to learn more about Sony Xperia 5 II: September 17, 2020 is not that far away!

