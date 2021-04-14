Sony Xperia 5 III: the compact high-end returns with Snapdragon 888 and more battery

- Advertisement -

In September 2020 we knew the Sony Xperia 5 II and now, approximately half a year later, its successor arrives: the Sony Xperia 5 III, also known as the Mark III or, more colloquially, “Sony’s compact mobile.”

The Sony Xperia 5 III arrives as a new member of the elusive club of los compact high-end, mounting Qualcomm’s most powerful processor and many of the improvements in photographic terms that are present in Sony’s high-end “standard” also announced today, the Sony Xperia 1 III.

Sony Xperia 5 III datasheet

Sony Xperia 5 III Screen OLED 6.1 “

Full HD +

120 Hz

240 Hz touch sampling

HDR Dimensions and weight Determined Processor Snapdragon 888 RAM 8 GB Storage 128 GB Frontal camera 8 MP f / 2.0 Rear camera 12 MP f / 1.7

12 MP f / 2.6 UGA

12 MP f / 2.3-2.8 tele Drums 4,500 mAh

Quick charge 30W Operating system Android 11 Connectivity 5G

Wifi

Bluetooth

USB-C

Minijack Others Hi-Res Audio

DSEE

Gorilla Glass 6

IP68

Stereo speakers Price Determined

Small but bully

In many respects, the Sony Xperia 5 III is built with the previous generation as its foundation. We do not have a radical change, but we do have some adjustments and improvements in various sections. On the screen, we have the same concept as its predecessor, starting from a 6.1 inch OLED panel.

Unlike the Sony Xperia 1 III, Sony’s compact high-end display features Full HD + resolution and boasts 120 Hz refresh rate and to raise the touch refresh rate to just double: 240 Hz.

Of course, being a high-end, the Sony Xperia 5 III mounts the latest from Qualcom, the powerful Snapdragon 888 which is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, the same combination present in the previous generation.

Its exact measurements have not yet transpired, although with the same panel and approach, they should not be very far from those of the Sony Xperia 5 II, which is around 158 x 68: slim and not too tall, but at full power, a combo that is very difficult to find in Android terminals.

More battery and better cameras

In the seven months that have elapsed from the Sony Xperia 5 II to the Mark III, Sony’s compact high-end has gained capacity in the battery, which this time reaches the 4,500 mAh and with support for fast charging of 30W.

When it comes to cameras, we have a triple camera with a setup not dissimilar to Sony’s mobile pasts, joining forces with Sony Alpha and ZEISS technology to bring exciting innovations, such as the 12 megapixel telephoto sensor with variable aperture from f / 2.3 to f / 2.8.

We also have a main sensor, also 12 megapixels and with aperture f / 1.7 and a wide angle of 12 megapixels with aperture f / 2.2, in a module with a design identical to that of previous generations. At the front, the Sony Xperia 5 III has a lens of 8 megapixels for selfies.

Versions and prices of the Sony Xperia 5 III

The Sony Xperia 5 III will be available in black color “early summer” in select markets. Its price for the moment has not transcended. As soon as we have additional information, we will update this post.

More information | Sony