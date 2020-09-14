Sony Xperia 8 Lite official: the battery may not please everyone

The mobile device market is particularly diverse. Customer needs are the most diverse and each country has its own needs. Think, for example, of markets such as Europe and Japan: smartphone manufacturers must take into account local customs when bringing a device to a certain country.

A striking example of these differences was the ColorOS, OPPO’s software customization, initially considered by many to be too much thought for the Chinese market. However, the upgrade to ColorOS 7 subsequently made everything more “western”. The reason for this introduction? Simple: Sony is launching an “atypical” device in Japan.

In particular, according to what was reported by Gizchina and GSMArena, the Japanese company has made official a device called Sony Xperia 8 Lite. The name therefore resumes that of the Xperia 8 presented in Japan at the end of 2019. So far nothing “strange”, but, analyzing the technical data sheet, you immediately notice that it is essentially identical to Sony Xperia 10, device announced at the beginning 2019. The main changes are in the photographic sector, which in this case has a dual rear camera from 12MP (f / 1.8) + 8MP (f / 2.4).

For the rest, we find, therefore, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor with a 14 nm production process, which dates back to 3 years ago. In case you are wondering, yes: the operating system is Android 9 Pie, launched in 2018. Another aspect that could turn up your nose is the presence of one 2870 mAh battery.

Coming to the price, in Japan the device, in its 4 / 64GB version, costs 29800 yen, that is about 237 euros at the current exchange rate.