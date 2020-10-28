Latest newsTech NewsMobile

Sony: Xperia mobile sales have stopped falling

By Abraham
There was a time when Sony was one of the world’s leading smartphone manufacturers, but in recent years, its market share has been declining and it has even stopped selling in some countries. However, things could be starting to look better for the Japanese company. Sony sold 600,000 Xperia smartphones in the quarter ending September 30, 2020. Although the figure is nothing compared to the millions of units sold by manufacturers such as Samsung, Huawei or Apple, it compares well with last year’s sales. In the same quarter last year, Sony sold roughly the same number of Xperia smartphones, which means that sales have stopped declining. In terms of revenue, the Xperia smartphone division generated $ 759 million in the last quarter, up from $ 746 million last year. In addition, current circumstances do not help the sale of smartphones, so maintaining sales in the time of COVID-19 is an achievement. Sony announced in August that its mobile division was on the right track to publish its first profitable year in four years, and everything points to that being the case.

