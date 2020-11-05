Soon you will be able to identify yourself with your mobile without having to carry a physical ID

The DNI is the document that identifies all Spanish citizens at the request of a public administration, an official body, an agent of any State security body or a company, and has undergone several transformations in recent years. The most important, however, is yet to come and was announced a few hours ago by the Government. Specifically for the Director General of the Police, Francisco Pardo Piqueras.

In that announcement it has become clear that the main objective of the new DNI 4.0 is total digitization, in such a way that it is possible to incorporate this document into our smartphone to carry it with you as a way to identify ourselves completely and, most importantly, absolutely reliable for legal purposes. Something similar to what the General Directorate of Traffic did a few months ago with your driving license, which we can now carry within the official DGT app as a way to verify our identity.

More technology, chips and memory

To face all those challenges, the new DNI 4.0 will be a small computer that will have an ARM chip and a small amount of flash memory in which you can store much more information than before. So much so that the Police plans include including a high resolution photograph of the cardholder, so that it is not even necessary to have it printed on the document itself. The new DNI will take advantage of its new version to adopt all the security standards that are being imposed through the directives of the European Union itself, and that will allow us to move through all the countries of the Eurozone with a document that will be compatible with any identification device, whether in France, Germany, Austria, etc.

Presentation of the new DNI 4.0. Ministry of Interior.

As we have already commented, this DNI 4.0 has as its main objective its digitization, so applications for both iOS and Android will be developed at the same time in such a way that it is not necessary to carry the physical document in your pocket, in addition to that it can even serve us for the payment of fees through the POS. Anyway, it remains to be seen how they will manage to get into the NFC chip of the iPhone, since Apple has it closed tight only for the uses that the Tim Cook decide. Hence, for example, today only Android users can carry their driving license within the miDGT app.

Finally, not only the DNI 4.0 will undergo a great revolution, but also all the issuance systems. For the next few years, The Police will activate the Express DNI service, which will allow a citizen to have a copy of their DNI 4.0 in just 24 hours and for this, all processes will be streamlined, which includes the arrival of tablets to these dispatch systems.