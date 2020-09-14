Soon you will be able to synchronize your WhatsApp chats between an iPhone and Android mobile

We have known for months that WhatsApp is working on the possibility of using the same account on different devices. WABetaInfo reports that they are testing the ability to use one account on four devices at the same time. They are already working to create an interface in the Android application, as indicated in this article and in iOS.

Cross-platform WhatsApp

When we want to use the app on a second device, it will be necessary to copy the message history in the other one. But it will always require a WiFi connection, otherwise you will use a large amount of data from your mobile rate.

Only once you are connected to the WiFi network, is it possible to start the login process.

Currently, WhatsApp Web requires a phone to function and must be connected to the web. Now, with this new multi-device support you won’t have to constantly connect to a phone and the new functionality will allow people to use the messaging app on multiple devices simultaneously.

For a long time, the company has been using its web version as a test bed to launch this improved functionality in the future. This does not mean that WhatsApp Web will cease to exist. However, with this function, it will no longer be necessary for you to have an Internet connection on your device constantly. You can use it on different platforms, without being connected simultaneously.

How does this new functionality work?

When the app has securely copied chat history on a second device, it will be possible to use your account from it. Keep in mind that any message will be synced to all your associated devices, so your chat history will always sync across platforms and when you use or delete a device, your encryption key will change.

Compatible on iOS and Android

These new features that WhatsApp intends to launch mean that they are working to convert the iOS database and make it compatible with the Android format.

WABetaInfo It also reports that soon (once the support of multiple devices is ready to be launched) they will launch the application for iPad, which has been rumored for almost a year.

WhatsApp now has 2 billion users and has been introducing features to limit the forwarding of viral messages in recent months. Additionally, it also added a search feature last week to help users report hoaxes so they can’t spread on the messaging service.