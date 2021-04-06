Soon you will be able to transfer your WhatsApp chats between iPhone and Android

WhatsApp continues working to include news in the application. The use of the app on different platforms is quite common, although unfortunately in the middle of 2021 the app still does not allow pass chats between mobiles with different operating system. Luckily, that will change soon.

This has been revealed WABetaInfo, which has announced that WhatsApp is finally working on a native option for pass the chats between iPhone and Android and vice versa. Currently there are third-party options to do so, but these are insecure and go against the terms and conditions of use of the app, as is the case with WhatsApp Plus or GB WhatsApp.

Passing chats between mobiles natively and securely will be a reality

This function comes together with the development of the option of being able to use the same WhatsApp account on several devices at the same time, either on other mobiles, tablets or computers. In order to do that, WhatsApp needs to share the encryption key of our chats, as well as all of our chats, which are currently only available locally on our mobile, since they are not stored in the cloud.

This is currently done for security reasons, since the encryption used by WhatsApp is end to end for all messages. Apps like Telegram operate differently, where content is encrypted on their servers. Thanks to this, the chats are always synchronized with the cloud and accessible in their entirety from any device on which we log in.

It will come together with the function of using multi-device WhatsApp

Therefore, in order to use the same Android WhatsApp account on iOS (or vice versa) without depending on the other device, it is necessary that this function exists to pass the chats. Thanks to this, we can also more easily migrate chats between one platform or another if we buy a different mobile.

In the image published by WABetaInfo, we can see how it can be migrate chat history from iOS to Android, and it is obvious that the reverse can also be done. Of course, it will be necessary to have the latest version of the app installed on both devices to be able to do so.

As for the date on which the function will be available, at the moment nothing is known, and we will have to wait at least weeks, and even months, so that we can use it on our mobiles. The objective of WhatsApp is to launch the multi-device function this year, which is what they are investing more time in development right now. Thanks to this, we will no longer have to clone WhatsApp accounts or use other similar tricks.