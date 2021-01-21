Sortify, a service to organize your Spotify playlists

- Advertisement -

Before the existence of music streaming services, music lovers had thousands of songs on their computers. But this is nothing, many of these users used to organize their songs or playlists according to various criteria: genre, year, artist, etc. With the use of services like Spotify this might not be necessary, however, it does not sound bad to organize our playlists.

In that sense, if you want to give order to any playlist that you have in your account, you can do it through a very interesting service called Sortify.

The way to organize your playlists

Playlists are elements that took on a new relevance with the arrival of music streaming services. These represent a way of calculating the popularity of songs, considering that the more lists they have, the more popular it would be. When we create playlists, we may not take any order, but if you want to give it to them later, Sortify is a great alternative.

This service connects with our Spotify account, captures the playlists and allows us to choose different organization criteria. In this sense, to start working, the first thing we must do is grant access permissions to the profile. However, the only permission is to access the playlists, so it is not invasive.

Once inside, you will see the list of your playlists and you will only have to select the one you want to organize. Immediately you will go to a new tab that will have all the list songs within a table. The headings in this table represent the available organization criteria. In that sense, you can organize the songs in your playlists according to their name, artist, album, release date, duration, popularity, acoustics or energy. You can even organize the songs on your list according to how danceable they are.

To activate the organization, you just have to click on the criteria you want, as in any file explorer. When you’re satisfied, click “Save” and you’re done. In the same way, you can order all the playlists that you have in your Spotify account, in a matter of seconds.

To prove it, follow this link.

.