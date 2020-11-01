Sound problems with AirPods Pro? Apple will replace them

Apple has launched a service program for AirPods Pro that provides free (no-charge) repairs or replacements to users experiencing noise cancellation or static noise issues.

According to the website, some units manufactured before October this year (365 days) have been affected by this problem and will be replaced free of charge.

Specifically, the program covers the following:

Crackling or static sounds that increase in noisy environments, with exercise, or while talking on the phone

Active noise cancellation does not work as expected, such as loss of bass or increased background sounds, such as noise from the street or airplane.

Apple does not specify the cause of the problem and, although the repair program does not extend the product warranty, it does cover the replacement of one or both earbuds, if necessary, for two years after purchase.

Users experiencing these problems should contact Apple Support, an Apple Store, or an authorized service provider in their region to verify that they are eligible for this program.