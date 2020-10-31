Tech GiantsAppleLatest newsTech NewsMobile

Sound problems with AirPods Pro? Apple will replace them

By Abraham
0
38
Analisis Airpods Pro Teknofilo 1.jpg
Analisis Airpods Pro Teknofilo 1.jpg

Must Read

Google

Google Chrome is working on the extended screenshots feature

Abraham - 0
The Chrome app for iOS  and Android has been updated in recent weeks by introducing some technical innovations: in addition to  the dinosaur game when we...
Read more
Latest news

Samsung One UI 3.0: The news that will arrive in November

Abraham - 0
Samsung today announced the news of its One UI 3.0 customization layer, which will arrive from November of this year. Today the company has...
Read more
Tech News

What is TPM in Windows and how it improves your security

Brian Adam - 0
Safety is one of our main concerns not only in our house or when we go out, but also in the different devices we...
Read more
Entertainment

New series and premiere movies on Disney + and Filmin in November 2020

Brian Adam - 0
As you may know, Disney took over a few months ago with the entire catalog fund of Fox films, franchises, series and programs for...
Read more
Abraham

Apple has launched a service program for AirPods Pro that offers free repairs or replacements to users experiencing noise cancellation or static noise issues. According to the website, some units manufactured before October this year have been affected by this problem and will be replaced free of charge. Specifically, the program covers the following:

  • Crackling or static sounds that increase in noisy environments, with exercise, or while talking on the phone
  • Active noise cancellation does not work as expected, such as loss of bass or increased background sounds, such as noise from the street or airplane.

Apple does not detail the cause of the problem, and while the repair program does not extend the product warranty, it does cover the replacement of one or both earbuds, if necessary, for two years after purchase. Users experiencing these problems should contact Apple Technical Support, an Apple Store, or an authorized service provider in their region to verify that they are eligible for this program.

Related Articles

Google

Google Chrome is working on the extended screenshots feature

Abraham - 0
The Chrome app for iOS  and Android has been updated in recent weeks by introducing some technical innovations: in addition to  the dinosaur game when we...
Read more
Latest news

Samsung One UI 3.0: The news that will arrive in November

Abraham - 0
Samsung today announced the news of its One UI 3.0 customization layer, which will arrive from November of this year. Today the company has...
Read more
Entertainment

New series and premiere movies on Disney + and Filmin in November 2020

Brian Adam - 0
As you may know, Disney took over a few months ago with the entire catalog fund of Fox films, franchises, series and programs for...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©