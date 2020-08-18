Space tourist travel: will be available soon (for those who can afford it)

On 31 October 2014 the first flight test of a very particular aircraft was carried out: the spaceplane. The aircraft is designed for fly over the Karman line, an imaginary line which is 100 km from the sea and which marks the border between atmosphere and external space.

In reality, the first attempt did not simply give bankruptcy results but caused the tragic death of one of the two pilots, the second suffered serious injuries. Despite everything, six years have passed and given the recent events we can hope that such a tragedy can no longer happen.

Virgin Galactic, the manufacturer of the particular SS2, or SpaceShipTwo, presented through a video the aircraft that will very soon take the most curious visitors – and perhaps bored of the “usual land” – into the orbit of our beautiful planet. The cabin design dedicated to the spectators of the deep space is presented as elegant and sophisticated, there are circular windows in quantity and all equipped with cameras to be able to stop time at the most touching or suggestive moment. Sixteen other cameras capture the experience of the crew members.

The aircraft will be able to carry up to 19 passengers, flying at altitudes above 18 kilometers, to a speed of up to Mach 3 (3675.13 km / h, three times faster than sound) and will aim to use sustainable jet fuels.

The suits of tourists will be designed by Under Armor, an American company mainly active in the sports sector. It was evident, perhaps obvious, that the trip would not be within everyone’s reach, even for these small, sophisticated devices. Last year, in fact, the company announced that the ticket to get on board would be around $ 250,000.

In June, the company signed a contract to start astronaut training with NASA. Virgin Galactic has set itself a goal and wants to accomplish – at any cost – a really difficult, but definitely not impossible goal: turn space tourism into reality. The recent flight tests have given excellent results, for this reason Virgin feels ready to announce with full lungs that seeing the space with her own eyes – an experience that we can only imagine as suggestive – is no longer a dream.