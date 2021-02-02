SpaceX against the FAA, Elon Musk is furious: “So we’ll never get to Mars”

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Last January, after the 25th to be exact, in the Texan factories of SpaceX everything was really ready for the decisive flight of the prototype of Starship SN9, but something did not go the right way, enough to push Elon Musk himself to post one of his invective tweets.

As you may have seen, no flights took place last January, and SN9 still lies on the Boca Chica launch pad. It seemed impossible to miss the last launch window: despite the first day the weather was unfavorable, in the remaining days the conditions were optimal and the flight was practically certain, so much so that even on the official SpaceX.com website the live with dates and times had started .

The problems that made the test postpone are neither mechanical nor engineering, but totally “bureaucratic”. As far as we know, in fact, it seems that the aerospace company is missing – at the very last moment – the necessary permissions to perform a sub-orbital flight test with the established medium (SN9).

There Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is the American body that manages and supervises every aspect concerning civil aviation, therefore it is also responsible for closing airspace and interdicting sensitive areas if there are requests for important tests (as happens for NASA, SpaceX and so on ). The FAA has revoked the permit to fly as it would appear that the SN9 prototype, having been subject to the replacement of two Raptor engines, was to be understood as a completely new vehicle, requiring a permit from scratch.

Not only does this seem to have been the decisive factor in the bureaucratic problems between SpaceX and FAA: apparently the Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation into the SN8 test (which ended in a spectacular explosion), which he would not have met several conditions imposed before launch.

For now the details of the ongoing “cold war” are not known, but Elon Musk he wasted no time in demonstrating to the whole world his intolerance towards the restraints that these procedures impose.

The South African tycoon – as you can see in the original tweet at the bottom of the news – reported: “Their rules are designed for a handful of expendable launches per year by government structures. With these rules, humanity will never reach Mars“.

In the meantime, however, the situation in Boca Chica has not remained unchanged, but rather several progresses have been made in order not to waste too much time: SN10 has now been added to the launch pad (without motors) and the SN 7.2 test tank (used for cryogenic pressure testing).

It is certain that the future would also be in an advanced stage of construction in the SpaceX plants SN11, another prototype of the future Starship. The launch window for SN10 could open as early as tomorrow, but still anything can happen and nothing is decided with certainty.