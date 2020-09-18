SpaceX, astronauts are returning to Earth with the Crew Dragon

After the announcement of a few weeks ago, we arrived at the big day: astronauts Behnken and Hurley, who took part in the historic SpaceX Demo 2 mission, have started their journey back to Earth, obviously on board the Crew Dragon capsule.

In particular, according to what reported by TechCrunch and ArsTechnica, the departure from the International Space Station took place in the night between Saturday 1 August and Sunday 2 August 2020. Given the time not the best for us Italians, probably many have missed the “release” from the ISS. Don’t worry: the replica is available on the official SpaceX YouTube channel and you can also see it through the player above.

In any case, we remind you that the mission Demo 2, which left Cape Canaveral on May 30, 2020, gave Americans the opportunity to return to launch astronauts from the stars and stripes ground. A great event that attracted a lot of attention and seems to have “rekindled” even more interest in the space sector.

During their “stay” on the ISS, Behnken and Hurley have been useful in many ways, for example during extravehicular activities designed to replace the batteries of the International Space Station.