SpaceX breaks record by launching 143 satellites into orbit

Elon Musk’s company, SpaceX, has surprised with the launch of 143 new satellites into Earth orbit. These devices aboard the Transporter-1 mission are part of the SmallSat Ridehsare program.

SpaceX has broken a record by sending more than 100 satellites into space. This because he decided to share the Falcon 9 with other organizations. This provides “greater access to space for small satellite operators looking for reliable and affordable orbital travel.”

Transporter-1 is the first mission of the SmallSat Rideshare program

Transporter-1, SpaceX’s first mission as part of the SmallSat Rideshare program, is a flight where more than 90 percent of the aircraft corresponded to commercial and government satellites. Among them 10 from Starlink, which “were the first in the constellation to deploy in a polar orbit,” according to SpaceX. The rest were made up of “CubeSats, microsatellites and orbital transfer vehicles”.

The Transporter-1 payload included 48 satellites from Planet Labs, 17 from Kepler Communications, 30 from Exolaunch. As well as others belonging to “NASA, D-Orbit, Spaceflight Inc, Nanoracks, and Capella Space, iQPS, Loft Orbital, Spire Global, ICEYE, HawkEye 360, Astrocast and the Institute of Applied Engineering of the University of South Florida” .

The Falcon 9 launch with 143 satellites is the third launch for Elon Musk’s company so far this year. Currently SpaceX exceeds 1,000 satellites orbiting the Earth.

Satellite operators must pay $ 1 million

As we mentioned earlier, SpaceX has decided to share space in its launches. Consequently, space operators who want to put their spacecraft into orbit will have to pay $ 1 million for “a 440-pound (200-kg) satellite.” As well as $ 5,000 for every additional 2.2 pounds (998 grams).

In effect, the SmallSat Rideshare program gives other companies with smaller loads the opportunity to send their satellites into space and at a much more affordable cost.

Thus, SpaceX’s program for ridesharing for small satellites broke a record by sending 143 satellites into space.

And to you, what did you think of this SpaceX strategy to lower costs?

.