SpaceX breaks record by launching 143 satellites into orbit

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Via Pixabay
Elon Musk’s company, SpaceX, has surprised with the launch of 143 new satellites into Earth orbit. These devices aboard the Transporter-1 mission are part of the SmallSat Ridehsare program.

SpaceX has broken a record by sending more than 100 satellites into space. This because he decided to share the Falcon 9 with other organizations. This provides “greater access to space for small satellite operators looking for reliable and affordable orbital travel.”

Transporter-1 is the first mission of the SmallSat Rideshare program

Transporter-1, SpaceX’s first mission as part of the SmallSat Rideshare program, is a flight where more than 90 percent of the aircraft corresponded to commercial and government satellites. Among them 10 from Starlink, which “were the first in the constellation to deploy in a polar orbit,” according to SpaceX. The rest were made up of “CubeSats, microsatellites and orbital transfer vehicles”.

The Transporter-1 payload included 48 satellites from Planet Labs, 17 from Kepler Communications, 30 from Exolaunch. As well as others belonging to “NASA, D-Orbit, Spaceflight Inc, Nanoracks, and Capella Space, iQPS, Loft Orbital, Spire Global, ICEYE, HawkEye 360, Astrocast and the Institute of Applied Engineering of the University of South Florida” .

The Falcon 9 launch with 143 satellites is the third launch for Elon Musk’s company so far this year. Currently SpaceX exceeds 1,000 satellites orbiting the Earth.

Satellite operators must pay $ 1 million

As we mentioned earlier, SpaceX has decided to share space in its launches. Consequently, space operators who want to put their spacecraft into orbit will have to pay $ 1 million for “a 440-pound (200-kg) satellite.” As well as $ 5,000 for every additional 2.2 pounds (998 grams).

In effect, the SmallSat Rideshare program gives other companies with smaller loads the opportunity to send their satellites into space and at a much more affordable cost.

Thus, SpaceX’s program for ridesharing for small satellites broke a record by sending 143 satellites into space.

And to you, what did you think of this SpaceX strategy to lower costs?

