SpaceX launches 60 satellites into Earth orbit to expand Starlink beta

Spacex has launched 60 satellites to space on Earth, which represents a further step towards fulfilling the promise made to users who tested the Starlink beta, where it promises to improve latency and data transfer speeds.

The rocket that responds to the name of Falcon 9 carried a load with 60 satellites, launched from Space Launch Complex 40, at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, this Tuesday, November 24.

This launch is the 23rd the company has made so far this year. In addition to representing the 100th flight of the Falcon 9 rocket. “It is also SpaceX’s 16th Starlink mission to build a massive constellation of high-speed Internet satellites in orbit.”

Falcon 9 launches Starlink to orbit – the seventh launch and landing of this booster pic.twitter.com/Xm8NjBhE9t – SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 25, 2020

As is well known, the project known as “Better Than Nothing Beta” promises to bring the internet to the most remote places of our planet. Based on this, the company continues to launch satellites into our orbit.

In the Starlink beta, the data upload and download speed was in the range of 50 Mbps and 150 Mbps. Records that the company has promised to improve as more satellites are launched, more ground stations are installed, among other improvements .

Starlink promises to achieve a latency of 16 ms to 19 ms

After this launch, SpaceX hopes to improve the latency offered so far, which is between 20 ms and 40 ms. Values ​​that have been checked by some of the people who are part of the beta. Among them, reddit user FourthEchelon19, who noted that he experienced a latency of 34 ms.

SpaceX senior certification engineer Kate Tice has said she hopes to improve this data by the middle of next year, even pointing to “latency of 16 ms to 19 ms” as the possible values ​​to reach. He also added that the company is confident of being able to expand its beta program for the first quarter of 2021.

The launch of these latest rockets brings Starlink closer to completing the first phase of its constellation, which should include 1,440 satellites. It is clear that SpaceX continues to strive to fulfill its purpose of offering satellite internet, not only in populated places but in the most remote areas of our planet.

