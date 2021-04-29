spacex makes spaceship for nasa

Musk wants to put humans back on the moon for the first time since 1972. The Tesla boss is happy with the deal: “NASA Rules !!” he wrote on Twitter. Which means as much as: NASA is cool.

SpaceX is making a spaceship for NASA. NASA wants to use that spacecraft to put astronauts on the moon in 2024 . It concerns an order of about 2.9 billion dollars.

First commercial lunar lander

The contract between NASA and SpaceX is for the first commercial human lunar lander and it is part of the Artemis program. NASA said the lunar module will bring two US astronauts to the lunar surface, Reuters writes. “We need to get the next landing done as soon as possible,” said NASA’s Steve Jurczyk.

“If SpaceX succeeds, we have a chance to put humans on the moon by 2024,” he added.

Travel to the moon

According to NASA, the SpaceX spaceship will have a spacious cabin and two airlocks for moonwalks by astronauts. In time, the architecture must have a fully reusable launch and landing system.

SpaceX also tweeted about the deal, “We are humbled to help NASA usher in a new era of human space exploration.”

Unlike the Apollo landings from 1969 to 1972, NASA is now preparing for a longer stay on the moon. They say it could be a springboard for sending astronauts to Mars. NASA relies heavily on private companies that share the same goal of space exploration.

SpaceX has to get to work now. They will have to test flight the new spaceship first before humans make the trip, NASA official Lisa Watson-Morgan told Reuters.