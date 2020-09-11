Spacex Plans The Flight Of The Starship Prototype This Weekend

SpaceX is planning a new test of its Starship prototype, after the first test which was successful about a month ago. The launch is scheduled for this Sunday. According to CEO Elon Musk, it will be another preliminary test before making much more ambitious launches.

It will be a test for the prototype SN6 Starship, a metal jerrycan that the space company hopes to transform into a spacecraft suitable for transporting goods and people to the Moon, Mars or even further away. SpaceX has already announced a design change, which will be revealed by the end of August, most likely on this occasion.

The launch is scheduled for 9 a.m., according to the time zone of the east coast of the United States, and will take place from the facility of SpaceX in Bocha Chica, Texas.

“There is a good chance something will slip, but Sunday will be a busy day, ” Musk tweeted about the test day.

The tests continue for SpaceX to follow their ambitious project to send people to other planets and finally start the colonization of space by humanity. Self Elon Musk time will be right to tell us, for now, we just have to wait and look with interest at the events of SpaceX.