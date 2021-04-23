SpaceX takes more NASA astronauts into space

- Advertisement -

Spacex has sent four NASA astronauts into space. This launch is part of the manned commercial mission known as Crew-2. Also, this flight represents the third where the space agency and Elon Musk’s company have worked together in the last two years.

After a delay due to unfavorable weather conditions, Crew-2 successfully took off “from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 5:49 am ET Friday.” The Crew Dragon spacecraft is expected to dock at the International Space Station (ISS) at 5:10 am tomorrow April 24.

3 .. 2 .. 1 .. and liftoff! Endeavor launches once again. Four astronauts from three countries on Crew-2, now making their way to the one and only @Space_Station: pic.twitter.com/WDAl8g7bUK – NASA (@NASA) April 23, 2021

Crew Dragon takes four astronauts into space

Sure enough, this trade mission takes four astronauts into space. Two of them are international partners. Akihiko Hoshide, a JAXA astronaut, is a member of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and Thomas Pesquet, a French ESA astronaut, is a member of the European Space Agency.

Both Hoshide and Pesquet fly under the supervision of Shane Kimbrough, commander of the spacecraft. This while driving pilot Megan McArthur. These last two are NASA astronauts.

“A look inside the SpaceX spacecraft, Crew Dragon, during communications checks. LR: @Thom_Astro, @Astro_Megan, @Astro_Kimbrough and @Aki_Hoshide, ”the tweet reads.

Crew-2 marks the reuse of a spaceship

The same booster rocket, the Falcon 9, that was used in the Crew-1 launch was used for the Crew-2 mission. As well as the ship used in the test mission, the Crew Dragon capsule.

The astronauts on this mission will meet for a few days with the Crew-1 crew consisting of Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker, and JAXA Soichi Noguchi. This before the first team returns to Earth after its six-month mission.

There is no doubt that SpaceX is becoming NASA’s favorite company to power its missions and continue to take astronauts into space.

