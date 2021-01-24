Tech News

SpaceX will use two disused oil rigs to launch its spacecraft

By Brian Adam
SpaceX will use two disused oil rigs to launch its spacecraft
Spacex Will Use Two Disused Oil Rigs To Launch Its

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
SpaceX will use two disused oil rigs to launch its spacecraft

SpaceX bought two huge oil platforms which he will convert into “floating space ports” for future use with his Starship spacecraft. The two oil structures have been called none other than Phobos and Deimos, the moons of Mars (which we have already told you about in the past).

They can be found off the port of Pascagoula, Mississippi. As noted by aerospace photographer Jack Beyer, the two platforms have been even given nameplates in line with their new names. You can find the post in question, shared by the photographer on Twitter, as always the bottom of the news.

SpaceX has already expressed its interest in creating “floating port spaces” around the world, so as to facilitate the launch of their next generation spacecraft (which currently has already reached its prototype number 9). The conversion of oil rigs as a means of launch, in fact, has been part of the plans of Elon Musk’s company for some time.

It is not yet clear when SpaceX will begin work on the conversion of the two giant oil rigs. The beginning of the works, without any doubt, it will depend very much on the development of the Starship spaceship; if all goes well we could expect to see some changes made to the oil rigs as soon as possible.

