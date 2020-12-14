Spain will begin to vaccinate against the coronavirus “from January 4 or 5,” according to the Minister of Health

- Advertisement -

As Salvador Illa has just announced, the Ministry of Health is waiting for the European Medicines Agency to approve Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine on December 29 for start the vaccination campaign “in the first week of January”. From that moment on, they will begin to immunize social health personnel, people who live in residences and also large non-institutionalized dependents (that is, without the need for them to live in them) following the plan presented by the Government a few weeks ago .

Illa, in an informative event organized by Nueva Economía Forum, has explained that “the arrival of vaccines will be progressive” and he recalled that “Spain will have 140 million doses” with which the Ministry hopes to vaccinate 20 million Spaniards “between the months of May and June.” This same Sunday, the same minister assured in another interview that “at the end of the summer 70% of the population will be vaccinated.”

A plan that is defined with an eyedropper

However, a lot of information is lacking to complete it, Spain has committed 20 million doses throughout all of 2021. That is, in the best case scenario, 10 million Spaniards can be vaccinated. However, we do not know how many doses will arrive in the country by the first week of January.

Nor have all the details related to the vaccination procedure been clarified.. As we have seen in the British case, the particularities of preservation of the vaccine have led to the centralization of vaccination centers around hospitals. In this sense, it will be interesting to know the vaccination logistics of residences and large non-institutionalized dependents.