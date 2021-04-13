Sparked: The New Facebook Dating App

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Facebook is working in a new dating video app, it’s called Sparked. This platform developed by the company’s New Product Experimentation (NPE) team requires a Facebook account as the main requirement.

For now, Sparked is in the testing phase and is presented as a totally free video platform where you can interact with “nice people”. Similarly, it promises that the profiles will not be public and that it does not allow scrolling to other applications.

Ten minute appointments

Initially, Sparked allows you to interact with various network users through four minute videos. In case there is reciprocity, you can schedule a second appointment of longer duration, which will be 10 minutes.

By dispensing with direct messages, the platform encourages participants to use other means of communication, typical of the company, such as Instagram, Messenger and even exchange email addresses and even phone numbers.

In Sparked being kind is the key

As you can see, Sparked is presented as a private, secure application where “kindness” is the key to establishing relationships. “We ask everyone to commit to a positive dating experience,” is the message that appears in one of the app’s pop-up windows.

In addition to your Facebook profile, the platform asks for information such as age, location, and gender preferences. “We are exploring how speed dating with videos can help people find love online,” said a spokesperson for Facebook to Mashable.

For now, Sparked is just a beta test. However, it is still interesting how Facebook takes the video conferencing trend to a romantic level while encouraging users to use its other social platforms.

Read also:

Facebook shows job ads according to the gender of its users

.