SPC APOLO: new affordable mobile for seniors with Android GO and a 2,200 mAh battery

SPC is a firm that has in its catalog a series of products that are characterized by being affordable for a large number of users. As an example, phones such as those that make up the batch presented in April, which comprised no less than four models: SPC Gen, SPC Gen Lite, SPC Smart and SPC Smart Lite, can serve as an example. Y APOLO now joins all of them.

At a time like the one we live in when being connected is fundamental for a large part of the population, SPC launches a model such as APOLO. A simple smartphone, with Android 10 GO as the operating system and designed above all to be accessible and easy to use for our elders.

SPC APOLO data sheet

SPC APOLO SCREEN LCD 5 inch Resolution 480 x 960 pixels PROCESSOR 1.3 GHz Quad Core with Cortex-A7 architecture, RAM 1 GB STORAGE 16GB + micro SD up to 64GB SOFTWARE Android 10 Go REAR CAMERA 5 MP with flash FRONTAL CAMERA 2 MP with flash BATTERY 2,200 mAh CONNECTIVITY 3G, WiFi n, Bluetooth 4.0, micro USB, 3.5 mm jack, FM radio, GPS DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 151.5 x 68.6 mm 152 g PRICE 99.90 euros

The current situation is accentuated in the case of the elderly and a terminal such as APOLO wants to serve as a tool to break possible isolation. With access to the most used video calling and messaging applications, it also offers an interface prepared for the elderly.

The SPC APOLO is a device with features tailored for ease of use. To do this, it uses Android 10 GO, a version that SPC adds with the “Senior Mode”, some icons and large fonts along with a clear sound, dedicated keys to pick up and hang up or direct access to turn the flashlight on and off. To facilitate use, it includes a highlighted SOS button, which after pressing it will call and send an SMS consecutively to the 5 memorized contacts until a response is obtained.

With regard to hardware, we are faced with a simple terminal that houses a 1.3 GHz Quad Core processor, supported by 1GB of RAM and with a capacity of 16GB expandable into 64GB via microSD card.

Based on the Android 10 Go operating system, build a 5 inch capacitive touch screen with a resolution of 480 x 960 pixels and aspect ratio of 18: 9. The multimedia section is made up of a 2 Mpx front camera and a 5 Mpx rear camera with flash, as well as video recording.

This mobile has a 3G connection, Bluetooth 4.0 and Wi-Fi and is powered by a 2,200 mAh lithium-ion battery. In addition, it includes a convenient charging base so that finding the slot for the connection plug is no problem.

Price and availability

The SPC APOLO will be available in online stores, on the SPC page and in physical stores, at the end of November, at a price of 99.90 euros.