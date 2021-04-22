MobileAndroidTech News

SPC Smart 2: very economical, very compact and with Android Go

SPC Smart 2: very economical, very compact and with Android Go
spc smart 2: very economical, very compact and with android

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

SPC Smart 2: very economical, very compact and with Android Go

Simple phones continue to claim their share of attention from the media and consumers, and SPC just put one of them into circulation. A smartphone, of course, but still simple, compact and inexpensive enough to find its place among those who do not need much more. The SPC Smart 2 arrives.

A model that evolves on the previous SPC Smart and that offers some features that its audience still has, such as a 5.5-inch screen that is hardly seen today, or as a really reduced price that makes us buy the phone for less than 60 euros. 59.90 euros, exactly. And yes, it comes with Android Go.

SPC Smart 2 datasheet

Mobile 1

Screen

5.45 inch IPS
Ratio 19.5: 9
FWVGA at 960 x 442

Processor

1.3GHz Quad Core MediaTek

Versions

1GB / 16GB
MicroSD up to 128GB

Rear cameras

Main: 5 megapixels
LED flash

Frontal camera

Main: 5 megapixels

Drums

2,500 mAh
10W load

System

Android 10 Go

Connectivity

Dual SIM 4G
WiFi 4
Bluetooth 4.2
GPS
Headphone jack
FM Radio

Dimensions and weight

141.1 x 67.2 x 10 millimeters
148 grams

Price

59.99 euros

A very basic mobile with Android Go

SPC Smart 2

As we have commented in the introduction, this new SPC Smart 2 is a very economical basic line telephone for those who do not want more than to be in communication. For this we have Android 10 Go in front of a terminal with two 3G SIM cards and with WiFi 4, Bluetooth 4.2, headphone jack and FM radio. The battery is 2,500 mAh and charges at 10W, the charger is included in the box.

On the screen we have a panel 5.45-inch IPS LCD with 19.5: 9 ratio and FWVGA resolution, which leaves us 960 x 441 pixels in front of the eyes. In the upper part we have a notch in the shape of a drop of water to house a 5 megapixel front camera, and in the lower part of the phone we have the classic chin of frameless phones that are not symmetrical.

The processor is a quad-core MediaTek that runs at 1.3GHz and is supported by 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal space, although we can expand the set with a microSD of up to 128GB. The simple rear camera is 5 megapixels and it has an LED flash to lean on to enhance lighting. The phone is quite compact, measuring 141.1 x 67.2 x 10 millimeters and weighing 148 grams.

SPC Smart 2 versions and prices

SPC Smart 2

The new SPC Smart 2 comes to the market in two colors, black and red, and in a single option of RAM and internal storage: 1GB and 16GB. The model will be sold at a price of 59.90 euros in the usual stores where the brand is present.

  • SPC Smart 2 with 1GB / 16GB: 59.90 euros

More information | Spc

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

- Advertisement -

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021 All rights reserved.