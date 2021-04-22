SPC Smart 2: very economical, very compact and with Android Go

- Advertisement -

Simple phones continue to claim their share of attention from the media and consumers, and SPC just put one of them into circulation. A smartphone, of course, but still simple, compact and inexpensive enough to find its place among those who do not need much more. The SPC Smart 2 arrives.

A model that evolves on the previous SPC Smart and that offers some features that its audience still has, such as a 5.5-inch screen that is hardly seen today, or as a really reduced price that makes us buy the phone for less than 60 euros. 59.90 euros, exactly. And yes, it comes with Android Go.

SPC Smart 2 datasheet

Mobile 1 Screen 5.45 inch IPS

Ratio 19.5: 9

FWVGA at 960 x 442 Processor 1.3GHz Quad Core MediaTek Versions 1GB / 16GB

MicroSD up to 128GB Rear cameras Main: 5 megapixels

LED flash Frontal camera Main: 5 megapixels Drums 2,500 mAh

10W load System Android 10 Go Connectivity Dual SIM 4G

WiFi 4

Bluetooth 4.2

GPS

Headphone jack

FM Radio Dimensions and weight 141.1 x 67.2 x 10 millimeters

148 grams Price 59.99 euros

A very basic mobile with Android Go

As we have commented in the introduction, this new SPC Smart 2 is a very economical basic line telephone for those who do not want more than to be in communication. For this we have Android 10 Go in front of a terminal with two 3G SIM cards and with WiFi 4, Bluetooth 4.2, headphone jack and FM radio. The battery is 2,500 mAh and charges at 10W, the charger is included in the box.

On the screen we have a panel 5.45-inch IPS LCD with 19.5: 9 ratio and FWVGA resolution, which leaves us 960 x 441 pixels in front of the eyes. In the upper part we have a notch in the shape of a drop of water to house a 5 megapixel front camera, and in the lower part of the phone we have the classic chin of frameless phones that are not symmetrical.

The processor is a quad-core MediaTek that runs at 1.3GHz and is supported by 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal space, although we can expand the set with a microSD of up to 128GB. The simple rear camera is 5 megapixels and it has an LED flash to lean on to enhance lighting. The phone is quite compact, measuring 141.1 x 67.2 x 10 millimeters and weighing 148 grams.

SPC Smart 2 versions and prices

The new SPC Smart 2 comes to the market in two colors, black and red, and in a single option of RAM and internal storage: 1GB and 16GB. The model will be sold at a price of 59.90 euros in the usual stores where the brand is present.

SPC Smart 2 with 1GB / 16GB: 59.90 euros

More information | Spc