Speaking Irish all day in this time of coronavirus – a taste of ‘Gaeilge24’ events from schools across the country

Gaeilge24 is an annual Conradh na Gaeilge campaign which aims to encourage people to speak Irish for ’24 hours’ outside the classroom

Over 15,000 students from 150 schools across Ireland took part in the ‘Gaeilge24 challenge’ yesterday, a campaign run by Conradh na Gaeilge, to encourage people to speak only Irish for 24 hours.

‘Gaeilge24’ events kicked off musically in the Model School in Limerick and a visit to the school by Stiofán Ó Fearáil from the group Seo Linn.

Students at Coláiste na Daoile in Raphoe, Donegal took part in

a quiz and a reflection class as part of Gaeilge24 events.

Transition year students at Coláiste Oiriall in Louth took part in an intensive exercise session as they took on the language challenge.

The students of Gaelcholáiste an Ghort Álainn were sitting and wearing face masks to praise as they took a Yoga class on Zoom.

A major Quiz competition was organized for first and second year students in Rathcairn Community College for the big day.

# Gaeilge24 #spraoisanetb First and second year students taking part in a quiz as part of the Gaeilge24 event. pic.twitter.com/aTtJiaKJG8 – Rathcairn Community College (@CPRathcarn) November 10, 2020

Boys from St. Colman’s College, Fermoy, Cork, eagerly accepted the challenge.

Gaeilge24 is in full swing here in Coláiste Cholmáin pic.twitter.com/7676CUQ1Yc – St. Colman’s College, Fermoy (@colmanscollege) November 10, 2020

Students from Gaelcholáiste Mhic Suibhne in Dublin undertook Gaeilge24 outdoor activities.

This year’s campaigners were delighted that Diyu actor Daniel Wu,

played the lead role in the acclaimed short film My name is Yu Ming, available to spread the word about the 24-hour challenge.