Specific workouts could prevent motion sickness and seasickness

People who suffer i long journeys by car, train, plane or boat they may suffer from motion sickness, a neurological disorder that occurs as a result of rhythmic or irregular movements of the body during a certain movement. Fortunately, it appears that it is possible to train one’s brain to become less susceptible.

At least that’s what a new study in the journal Applied Ergonomics says. To try to solve this problem, a team from the University of Warwick recruited 42 participants, which were brought in the car or placed in a driving simulator as they reported on their level of nausea.

Each person was then asked to spend 15 minutes a day doing a series of visuospatial activities for the next two weeks. By the end of the two-week training period, the participants’ visuospatial skills had improved by an average of 40%. The most important data, however, is given by a 51% reduction in motion sickness when they have been re-entered into the driving simulator e a 58% decrease in discomfort during road tests.

The study is still uncertain and experts are unable to find a correlation between improved visuospatial skills and reduced travel sickness. “I hope that in the future we can optimize the training in a short and impactful method“says study author Joseph Smyth in a statement.”It is also very likely that this method can be used against seasickness for navy personnel or cruise passengers“.

Why do I get nauseous on a car trip? According to experts, our brains believe they are poisoned.