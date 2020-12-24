“Spectacular”: this is the self-portrait that Eiza González drew and surprised celebrities like Marc Anthony or Michael Peña

- Advertisement -

The talent of Eiza Gonzalez as an actress it is indisputable. In recent years, the Mexican artist managed to gain a foothold in the film mecca and shared the screen with actors such as Vin Diesel (Bloodshot, Fast & furious) or Millie Bobby Brown (Godzilla vs Kong). But it turns out that in addition to the interpretation, the artist has another talent that until now she had kept secret.

This week, Eiza González impacted her Instagram followers by sharing on her account A self-portrait in which it was drawn with red and white colors.

“A bloody me, made by me”he wrote in the footer of the post.

The reactions were immediate, and it is that the protagonist of Baby driver he knew how to faithfully trace his marked features, with a combination of shadows, lights and colors that brought great intensity to his gaze.

“Wow”Marc Anthony wrote in the comments.

“Spectacular”, the actor pointed out Narcos Mexico Michael Peña.

“I LOVE this inner world of Eiza”, commented the protagonist of Lost, Rosamund Pike.

“Holy God!”Jamie Chung added.

In a few hours, the publication went viral and achieved more than 70,000 “likes”, among them, that of Dusty Lachowicz, the American model with whom Eiza González was related in early November. Many fans applauded Eiza’s talent and asked her to do more sketches.

“You speak English, Spanish, French, Italian, you sing, you act, you model amazing, you draw, you cook and with style in fashion. Reina, ”wrote the fan club @divasdeeizag.

“Interesting, I like the use of light and shadows”said user @ rick_24k.

“Wow, you are my favorite artist,” added @bobeliya.

“Wow, a very nice and intense job. I would buy it. You are very talented, ”@ beck.pictures commented.

“Wow, Eiza. Your painting is an artist. Congratulations, do more! “wrote @ andy.ag101.

After the success of the portrait, the Mexican actress shared a second drawing on Wednesday night, and explained that she has always been passionate about painting, but that she is ashamed to show her works.

“Obviously I’m not a professional, but I love to draw. It’s my favorite hobby and I’ve always been ashamed to share [mis dibujos]. The second photo is how I usually start, with a more (vintage?) Style. Simpler lines and more cartoon features … Afterwards, I like to document it and develop a more realistic style. Seeing the difference that making certain details, shading and erasing is fascinating ”, commented Eiza, who uploaded two photographs to show the before and after the line.

“What I like about art, specifically the freehand sketch, is that there is never one mistake but endless new possibilities. Send me your art! I love seeing it, ”he added.

This second painting also made famous people like the model Sara Sampaio, or the former miss universe, Olivia Culpo. And in just over 13 hours, it already adds 62,534 “likes”.

Although until now Eiza had hidden her talent for drawing, on some occasion her mother, Glenda reyna, had spoken of the love that her daughter has felt since she was a child for art and fashion.

“I remember spending the weekends with joy and full of international magazines, informing me about fashion through my work, and you always accompanied me, browsing the magazines with me. You asked everything about shapes, lines, colors and trends since your innocent age. Everything about fashion attracted you, and I was aware of your select taste. It caught my attention that your tendency was always very clear; always with a lot of class, “wrote Glenda Reyna, who was the director of a modeling agency.

