Spellbreak Review: A Magic-Twisted Battle Royale

It is certainly no mystery that the panorama of battle royale is now saturated and populated by more free to play than most of the players are able to follow with some regularity, yet this has in no way discouraged the Proletariat guys from joining the fray with Spellbreak, a title that we could define as “the magic answer” to Fortnite and its many brothers. In fact, we are talking about a title that offers an interesting reinterpretation of the typical characteristics of the most famous battle royale in circulation precisely through gameplay based on the use of magical arts, and this, we can anticipate, will guarantee fans of the genre a familiar experience but at the same time full of interesting ideas. Are we therefore facing a production destined for great success?

The gloves of power

The idea behind Spellbreak is very simple and, as the battle royale tradition dictates, is obviously based on survival at any cost: fifty wizards they are projected into a territory whose vital space is progressively reduced and the goal, whether you are fighting alone or in a team, is always to establish yourself as the only survivors of a fight with no holds barred. A simple concept, which by now even the youngest know perfectly well, but which in Spellbreak is proposed through interesting structural reworkings based, as anticipated a little while ago, precisely on the use of magic.

Choosing between six different classes, each characterized by specific characteristics that can also be enhanced over time through a canonical progression system, it is in fact possible to approach fights in an always different way, capitalizing on the use of unique and original magical arts ranging from fire to ice, without forgetting obviously poison or electricity, each of which will allow access to specific resistances and magical arts.

The choice of their own dominant magic will deeply affect the style of play to be adopted in battle, but the ability to customize your avatar will not end there, since it will also be possible to activate special talents (most of which unlockable through the ingame progression) able to guarantee maximum freedom in terms of approach to challenges.

In short, as it is easy to guess Spellbreak therefore allows a lot of freedom to develop your ideal magician, and this above all by virtue of the fact that, once in the game, it is also possible equip a second magic class through special gloves (interchangeable at will and upgradeable, a bit like with the weapons of Hyperscape to be clear), doubling and thus bringing the maximum number of usable spells to four. And this leads us to one of the most interesting peculiarities of the entire production, that is the power relationships between types of spells, an aspect that can be exploited to your advantage by combining the destructive effects of your spells to inflict apocalyptic damage on the enemies of the moment – even in groups – but above all to defuse the potential of many attacks that the opponents could try to unleash against you .

Thanks to a tutorial that makes no mention of it, many could understand this element of the experience only after a few hours but know that, on balance, it will really be essential for your survival. Our advice, especially by virtue of a balance that at present makes some types of spells much more effective than others, is therefore to experiment as much as possible from the very first games, focusing on different combinations, both in an offensive but above all defensive key. , rather than the obsessive pursuit of a victory that will probably struggle to come before you fully understand the laws that govern the Spellbreak universe.

The real problem, at least in this very early stage, however, it’s about matchmaking, which we did not seem to take into particular consideration the level of the players during the match phase. In fact, from the very first challenges it happens very often to find yourself having to fight against real experts of the product, which is why we would like to advise you, at least for the first hours, to dedicate yourself almost exclusively to team battles, trying to get the most out of it. especially from your teammates. You will be amazed at how much observing who will fight at your side can be useful to avoid an infinity of small, negligible mistakes.

Easy to play but difficult to master

What differentiates Spellbreak from other exponents of the category is also its greater dynamism: also thanks to the possibility of using to a temporary levitation, the characters denote an extremely marked mobility which, combined with the constant use of spells both in the defensive and offensive phases, makes each battle much more frenetic than was reasonable to expect.

Pad in hand, whether it is exploring or fighting, everything is in fact very simple and accessible, but do not let this lead you to think that the world of Spellbreak is within anyone’s reach, because achieving success will require a lot of training and also a a bit of luck, like in any other self-respecting battle royale.

And if we also add to this the possibility of recovering on the battlefield various objects useful for your progressive strengthening, such as boots to increase your movement speed, or to equip runes capable of giving you further tactical variables especially in the most excited phases of game, it is easy to understand how the final stages of each battle royale can shine for a truly extreme dynamism.

The search for better and better equipment will therefore be an absolute priority during each game, but don’t let this lead you to let your guard down because your enemies will be ready to hit you at any moment.

In this regard, the choice to propose challenges open to a maximum of 50 participants, instead of the canonical 100 that are seen in the vast majority of battle royale in circulation, it has also proved to be particularly welcome as it is essential to increase the strategic component underlying the experience.

By virtue of a lower density of players, the initial phases of each challenge do not denote the typical chaos that usually characterizes this genre of productions, thus giving the opportunity to players (especially if in a team) to plan their strategies with greater care to aim for victory with an extra pinch of clarity. The diehards of battle royale might not like it the most staid rhythms that characterize the first minutes of the challenges proposed by Spellbreak, but on balance we could not help but notice the positive effects on the quality of the individual challenges.

Technically speaking, finally, Spellbreak proposes a realization without infamy and without praise, settling on overall fair standards in which the hinted use of cell shading is nevertheless quite useful in increasing the intensity of an otherwise quite anonymous atmosphere. The models of the characters, as well as the very setting in which you are fighting do not guarantee who knows what glance, but fortunately the same cannot be said for the effects linked to the use of the various spells, very valuable especially in moments when spells of an opposing nature collide in flashy bursts of energy.