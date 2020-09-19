Spelunky 2 Review: Explorers on the Moon

Brutal, merciless and fulfilling. Three words that photograph perfectly Spelunky 2 exactly like its famous predecessor. And after all, if we think about it, this is precisely what makes roguelikes so perversely irresistible: they are products that are born with the clear intention of offering an extremely punitive experience but, at the same time, they know how to give indescribable joys … as long as you have the courage and strength to make it to the end credits. And in this sense, let it be clear right away, Spelunky 2 confirms itself as a worthy heir to the title released almost on the sly in the now distant 2008.

Unlike what happened in the past, the events of the second episode do not take place on earth, but on the moon, projecting us into the heart of a recovery mission to save the protagonist of the first chapter of the series, who was stuck in space with his wife. after the failure of a new, ambitious expedition. To achieve this, we will play the role of the daughter of the famous explorer, but don’t expect the new young protagonist to have somehow sweetened the development team. During the several hours it will take you to get to the end of the adventure, you will get angry, you will probably come to hate Spelunky 2 as you have rarely happened to hate another video game in the course of your life, but if you have the patience and constancy to do not give up, it is very likely that this title will remain in your heart for at least a couple of decades.

A question of courage

Spelunky 2 is an apparently very simple two-dimensional platformer, in which the goal, just like in the first chapter of the series (recovered the Spelunky review), is essentially only one: to go deeper and deeper to reach the end of a succession of levels of increasing difficulty and procedurally generated, while trying to collect as many treasures as possible.

A walk, then? Far from it given that what you will encounter along your path – or almost – will try to kill you or, at best, slow you down. Animals, insects, traps and even a huge ghost are just one example of what awaits you, and while this implies that the diehards of the brand will feel perfect, everyone else will be destined to a somewhat destabilizing first impact.

The very first hour of Spelunky 2 could in fact be quite traumatic for any newcomers to the genre, but this does not mean that the overall quality of the experience offered is more than sufficient to justify all the efforts that will be necessary to become totally familiar with the reality of the game. . Spelunky 2 does not in fact denote any real flaws, managing on the contrary to improve what its predecessor did from every point of view but without ever giving life to real revolutions. The novelties are few but all aimed at enriching without affecting the by now historical balance of the brand, and what follows is a brutally unforgettable experience which shines especially in terms of gameplay.

In fact, a few seconds are enough to realize how much care has actually been taken in the optimization of the game mechanics to ensure maximum responsiveness of the commands at all times, and this inevitably implies that all your failures will be the result of your own evaluation error. In Spelunky 2 the precision in the execution of any type of action and the careful planning of every single movement represent two essential requirements to avoid ruinous defeats, especially by virtue of roguelike nature of the experience.

Once the life energy available to your little explorer is exhausted, you will be returned to the beginning of the cave and forced to start all over again, keeping only the possibility of starting from specific depths if they had been reached previously. No bonuses or upgrades will therefore remain at your disposal, nor will you keep the treasures acquired before your death. Your only real resource will be your own experience, an aspect that will force you to always have to learn from your mistakes to avoid repeating them, leading you towards a process of constant self-improvement which, despite being undeniably frustrating at times, will be able to repay you with incredible satisfaction.

Long-lasting and rewarding experience, even in multiplayer

Anyone with a penchant for exploration, the discovery of secrets and the obsessive search for something new, will in fact find it for their teeth in the world of Spelunky 2.

Through different types of settings, generated as previously mentioned in a procedural way and therefore always different in every single playthrough, you will therefore immerse yourself in a universe made of incredible treasures, an infinity of secret doors and, of course, numerous tools and gadgets with which to progressively enhance your skills in an attempt to go deeper and deeper. Also thanks to the introduction of some mounts – there is even a turkey! – each game will therefore be different from the previous one and even once the narrative component has been concluded, the reasons to return to explore will practically never fail, especially if we consider the presence of a competitive multiplayer and also of a co-op mode to share joys and the pains of exploration in the company of your friends. In light of all this, it does not take much to understand that Spelunky 2 could represent in all respects a real attack on your free time.

Technically speaking, finally, Spelunky 2 proposes a realization in line with the expectations of the eve, preserving its distinctive stylistic features but enriching everything with a renewed physics that shines particularly when dealing with fluids. Interacting with the lava, just to give you the most striking example, will be an … enlightening experience. In terms of the audio sector, on the other hand, sound effects are recorded without infamy and without praise, enhanced however by a truly irresistible soundtrack capable of enhancing the underlying frenzy that distinguishes the experience.