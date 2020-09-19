SPID or PEC will be mandatory to participate in the competitions: this is how the tests change

The Minister for Public Administration, Fabiana Dadone, is working on the public administration reform to modernize public services. Particularly interesting is the package of measures relating to competitions, which are in addition to those on smart working.

In the tech field, we point out the farewell to the registered letters and the card for participation in the competitions. Indeed, interested candidates will necessarily have to have a PEC address or digital identity via SPID to sign up.

But that’s not all, because the government also intends to allow the participation in tests through tablets: in this way the use of paper will be reduced and at the same time the hypothesis of copying among the various participants will be avoided as the questions will be ordered completely randomly on each device. Furthermore, the use of tablets will significantly reduce the expectations of the rankings, which will be formed practically in real time.

As reported by QuiFinanza, during the tests of the competitions softskils will also be judged, which will include questions about candidates’ aptitudes.

Oral tests, on the basis of what happened during the Coronavirus pandemic, however, could be held by videoconference from home instead of in presence. This new approach aims to reduce travel and also the duration of competitions to a maximum of 18 months.