Spinch, Pc And Switch Analysis: A Sensory Experience

There is no doubt that the gender of 2D platforms is living a new golden age thanks to the most varied proposals, from ambitious titles by large studios to the most artisan proposals by independent developers. And it is in this second group that we can fit Spinch, a psychedelic platform in two dimensions with a colorful staging in the purest retro style, the latest from the studio Akupara Games along with award-winning Canadian entertainer Jesse jacobs and the editor Queen bee games. And the result is none other than an original and challenging cutting platform video game. old school, now available in Pc and Nintendo switch at a more than adjusted price of 12.49 euros in both systems. Let’s see what such a particular proposal offers for lovers of retro experiences and challenges at the highest level.

Retro-psychedelic experience

Spinch puts us in the skin of – worth the redundancy – a Spinch, a nice organism of great agility and content size that aims to recover their young lost in a colorful world full of bubbly psychedelic. Right from the start, we let ourselves be carried away by such a surprising artistic design, marked by a practically unique personality in the medium and that draws directly from the pictorial and musical culture of the 60s, all through the work of the aforementioned artist Jesse. Jacobs and putting on screen a whole amalgam of colors and geometric shapes that mixes spirituality, alternative realities, nature and technology that will not go unnoticed by anyone who gets caught up in such a suggestive format, both visually and soundly. Although beyond his original personality, Spinch hides a most traditional platforms, both in concept and in gameplay, and that yes, you can play in the best of ways.

So much so, that the control is really simple, with the joystick to move, a jump button and another dash, a kind of impulse valid both on the ground to run faster for a few moments and in the air so that our jumps go further. To all this we must add a very grateful resource in games of this type, where agility and frenetism have such a presence, which is none other than bounce between walls narrow and the possibility of climbing vertical surfaces based on small jumps.

The result is a small character that moves like a charm, in a precise way that even allows certain corrections in the jumps to adjust our movements in the most delicate sections, which will not be few. In this sense, Spinch offers the sufficient guarantees at the gameplay level so that the most technical -and patient- players can express such a challenging proposal.

And it is that Spinch is not an easy game at all despite its carefree style; Let no one be fooled by such a sly appearance. Spinch is a demanding video game, with sections especially hard level of difficulty and in which the millimeter jumps in the middle of the race and the trial-error mechanics they are made with a good part of the protagonism throughout their development, a title more recommended for players experienced in platforms of other times than for novices in the genre.

And is that even though the first half of the adventure is more or less affordable, it will not be until the second half and, especially, the final stretch when things get ugly, very ugly; and not in the visual aspect, precisely. Furthermore, each phase is timed and hides different collectibles, with special presence of the lost babies of our beloved Spinch, little creatures that will help us in the confrontations against the final bosses of each world. As a curiosity, we can also rescue babies in certain bonus phases unlockable, all so that the mini-Spinch are not crushed against the ground …

Speaking of collectibles, we can also collect small cubes spread over the levels; reaching the number 50 will activate a invincible mode momentarily, something that adds some strategy to its development since we will not be able to choose the exact moment in which this fleeting mode is activated God, but will do so when it reaches that figure.

So much so, that sometimes it will be of great help at certain times and in others we will squander the opportunity by collecting too many cubes in sections where they are not necessary. And if we focus on the vitality of our Spinch, we will discover certain inconsistencies in damage received by different enemies and traps. Some will subtract a heart of 4 or 5 that we can have; others will kill us with one blow. In addition, and due to its particular artistic design, we will not always be sure whether a specific element is aggressive or not, the recurring mechanics of trial and error appear again.

Another vital element in the development of the games is that of the checkpoints, with a somewhat debatable distribution of them; And it is that in certain areas we will have a really bad time when we die successively and have to repeat the same section over and over again until we find the perfect combination of movements. As we say, Spinch is a title that can despair even the most seasoned, with which it is likely that many players, attracted by its striking personality, will come face to face with a difficulty perhaps not entirely well adjusted and that clearly is unfair on many occasions. Even so, and with enough perseverance, it is possible to advance with some ease through a demanding as well as rewarding experience, to which we must add a well adjusted duration that does not extend more than necessary.

Festival of polychrome

Beyond its frenetic gameplay and its firm commitment to speed and continuous challenge, Spinch is especially striking for its audiovisual section. From the menu itself, the decidedly strident bet of an artistic design in which bright colors and Most puzzling pixelated illustrations they will catch us hopelessly.

The work of the artist Jesse Jacobs, the title does not show particularly refined animations or highly detailed elements, but the visual bombardment is such that we will quickly feel comfortable in its hypnotic universe. Its retro appearance is practically unique – special mention for the different final bosses and their designs and patterns – something that also happens with its sound section, with very catchy electronic themes that come from the mind of the hip-hop artist. Thesis Sahib. On the whole, Spinch is not technically brilliant, but his overwhelming personality leaves a mark; and for good.

CONCLUSION Spinch bursts into the indie scene through a unique staging based on a very rare audiovisual psychedelia in the medium and that manages to catch us thanks to an overwhelming personality, as very few titles with similar characteristics have achieved lately. To all this we must add a demanding and very challenging gameplay from the second half of the adventure, a hilarious journey that is not particularly long but is very intense, marked by the aforementioned trial and error mechanics. And while Spinch does not represent the quintessence of the 2D platform genre, it does position itself as a very valid option for speedrun lovers or for those players looking for a challenge to match, with the added addition of surpassing themselves by achieving better marks against time.

THE BEST Overwhelming audiovisual section with a lot of personality

Secrets and collectibles that invite you to replay it

Fun and addictive gameplay … WORST … Despite the abuse of trial and error mechanics

Some unfair checkpoints

Exaggerated level of difficulty in its final section