Spinning off its power division is a weak signal from Siemens

Siemens’ latest attempt to cut its discount is to spin off its energy division. It makes sense, but it will likely do little to eliminate the corporate expansion it leaves behind.

The group is a complex animal that hides potential diamonds, such as robots and body scanners, among other more bland objects such as gas turbines and trains. Outgoing CEO Joe Kaeser has already taken part of his wind generation and healthcare businesses public. But the shares are still trading at a discount of almost 30% to the 154 euros that Berenberg believes the different chunks are worth.

Going public of the energy division, which includes gas turbines, electricity grids and 67% of Siemens Gamesa, is a step in the right direction. Without the coal and gas business, the rest of Siemens will be a little simpler, and a little greener. The group will retain at least 25% of the shares.

But it’s probably not enough to make a big valuation jump. The non-renewable energy branch could generate 830 million in ebitda in 2022, according to JP Morgan. With a multiple of almost 10 times (average of General Electric, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and ABB), it is worth 8.2 billion. Adding Gamesa’s stake and applying a 10% discount to the group, the total is worth 17.3 billion. Less than a fifth of Siemens’ market value.

The next CEO, Roland Busch, will in any case be left with a diversity of businesses with few obvious synergies. The sale of stakes in the energy and health spun off divisions and the creation of the mobility division, which does unexciting things like trains, would allow investors to focus on the more cutting edge industrial robots unit. Putting its 2.9 billion 2019 EBITDA at a multiple of 20 times, like that of the American Rockwell Automation, it would be worth 57 billion, much more than half the current value of Siemens.

Busch, entering in February, could be reluctant to shrink his new empire. If you don’t move fast, an activist could force you.