SpongeBob Coming to Android: ‘SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom’ to Debut January 21

It is possible that sponge Bob be one of the best known animated characters that we can find today, and not exactly among the youngest of the place. The adventures of the yellow sponge and his extravagant friends has crossed the borders of his own series many times, reaching other media. Of course, also to the world of video games.

For example, the title that concerns us now came in 2003. At that time it had fewer surnames and was called only “SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom “. Something like “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Battle for Bikini Bottom”. It came to PCs and consoles and was later remastered, that’s where it earned the name rehydrated, or “Rehydrated.”

10 euros for a complete set, no ads and no additional purchases

“SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom” was developed by Purple Lamp Studios although its international distribution was provided by THQ Nordic, a long-time and respected member of the video game community. However, the move to mobiles is being handled by HandyGames, and its landing is scheduled for a very short time.

HandyGames has already released the first trailer for its next game, the mobile translation of “SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated”, and its expected release date is January 21, just over two weeks from the publication of this news. As you can see in the trailer, the game differs little to nothing from the version we already have on PC and consoles.

The game will have a single payment, without advertising or additional purchases, and will support Bluetooth controllers

Apparently, “SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated” will have no purchases inside of any kind. The game will arrive in the classic one-price format and It will cost, they say, about 9.99 euros. And yes, we can use Bluetooth controls to play it and not depend solely on the touch version of the game on our Android.

In the game we will have to collect certain items around the stage to defend Bikini Bottom, the home of Bob, Squidward and the rest of their friends, from the robot invasion. The premiere is set, as we have said, for January 21, although we can already sign up on Google Play so that the store will notify us as soon as the game is available for purchase. Remember, 9.99 euros and without advertising or purchases inside.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Price: 9.99 euros

Developer: HandyGames

Download it at: Google play

Via | AndroidPolice