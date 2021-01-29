Spopola ClubHouse: the new social network that is based only on audio

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

In a world that revolves around photographs and captions, a pleasant novelty arrives. Is called ClubHouse and it is literally the social network of the moment that, contrary to what happens with Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and the like, is based exclusively on audio messages.

THE posts, comments and in general the contents are based on one’s own voice and in general on sound tracks. There are two limitations: you must be at least 18 years old to be registered and you must have an iPhone. However, the developers have already explained that an application for Android is being launched which should soon land on the Google Play Store.

L’Clubhouse experience is based on a series of “virtual rooms” created by their contacts and based on their interests (to be indicated at the time of registration) and on the tastes of their contacts.

At the moment, registration is possible only by invitation: if any of your friends are registered, you can ask to let you in, but inserting the mobile number.

The entry into the room is in the form of “listener”, with the microphone turned off. To intervene just click on the button that mimics the “raising of the hand”, as happens on Zoom and the like.

Clubhouse’s value is already estimated at around $ 2 billion, although it is still a niche social network.

This new entry is added to a sector struggling with the TikTok grain which, especially in Italy, is at the center of the controversy after the events in Palermo.