Spotalike, generate a playlist with songs similar to others you like

Music streaming platforms, in addition to large catalogs of songs, offer a great experience to consume the material. This implies that we can find what we want in the fastest way, save the music, share it and create playlists. In that sense, we present you a service that can complement your process of finding new music, generating a playlist with songs similar to your favorites.

His name is Spotalikes and as we mentioned earlier, he is able to find songs similar to others using Artificial Intelligence.

A playlist with songs similar to your favorites

It has happened to all of us that we listen to a song and we like it so much that you would like to hear similar ones. Sometimes it is possible to find them although in others, it is clear that we are facing unique pieces. Finding songs similar to others involves spending a lot of time researching and continuing to listen to music until we find that rhythm or sound we are looking for. This is where technology and the internet come into play, making things easier and that’s how we come to Spotalike.

This service is completely free and just by entering the name of a song, it will generate a playlist with similar songs. In this way, you can find that sound that you like so much through a very complete playlist. Spotalike achieves this goal by making use of Artificial Intelligence, capable of recognizing rhythm and sound patterns to find similar ones.

Using the tool is fairly straightforward and begins with entering the website. There we will receive a bar where we will have to enter the name of the song that we will use as a reference.

When you find it and select it, a few seconds will elapse and you will have in front of the playlist with similar songs. In addition, it has a button that will allow you to add the list to your Spotify account.

Spotalike is a great service for those looking to discover music based on specific sounds or rhythms.

To prove it, follow this link.

