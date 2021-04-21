Spotify: 10 tricks that will help you get more out of the music platform

- Advertisement -

Among many other music streaming services, Spotify is still one of the best options. It’s simple to use, has an easy-to-use interface, a free version, and a great set of premium features available for a reasonable price. Regardless of which version you use, free or premium, Spotify comes with a large variety of useful features. We will show you some of the little-known Spotify tips and tricks that will help you become a professional user of the platform. 1.Recover playlists you accidentally deleted If you ever change your mind about deleting one of your playlists, or maybe if you accidentally deleted one, you can restore it using this feature. To recover a deleted playlist, you will need to go to the Spotify website (not the Spotify app). Login to your Spotify account and find Recover Playlists in the menu on the left sidebar, then select the playlist. Playback and click Restore. After that, you will be able to find that playlist again in the app on all your devices. 2. Use Smart Search You may be using Spotify on a daily basis and still search your music by artist, album, or song name. Here’s another tip from Spotify: Spotify actually has a smart search feature that allows you to find your desired music more easily. For example, you can search for songs from specific time periods; just put the year or range in the search box (try 1969). You can also use filters like genres, tags, and others. Take a look at Spotify’s extensive search guide for the rest of the smart search terms. 3. Discover Spotify Karaoke For all you karaoke fans, now you can use Spotify to sing your favorite songs, even if you are not sure you know the lyrics. To find this feature, look for the Lyrics button in the lower right corner of the app when playing a song. When you click on it, you should see the lyrics for almost every song in the library. 4. Learn Spotify Keyboard Shortcuts You can control Spotify almost completely using keyboard shortcuts. Spotify web has a dedicated page with a complete list of shortcuts to each function of the application (for both Windows and Mac). 5. Drag and drop links to your favorite songs Most people share Spotify songs using URL links or HTML embed codes. But there is an easier way to do it. In their desktop app, you can just drag and drop them. Spotify will automatically make it a link for this song with the title and artist name. 6. Hide your listening habits using the secret playlist There is a private session option that hides it for at least six hours straight. An easier way to keep your Spotify activity private is to create secret playlists to listen to your music. To create a secret playlist, tap on the three dots below under its name and choose Make Secret. You can also convert any of the playlists you already have from public to private by changing the privacy settings. 7. Synchronize your Spotify with Shazam Shazam is ideal for identifying songs by their sound. What makes it even better is that you can now also connect Shazam to YouTube and Spotify. It means that you can easily import music from Shazam to Spotify. The feature is available for both iPhone and Android. 8. Listen to non-Spotify music on Spotify If the song you are looking for is not on Spotify, you can add it from an external source. To do that, open the app and go to Settings. Keep scrolling down until you find Local Files. After you turn on Show Local Files, you will see an Add Source button below. Click on it to add non-Spotify music. 9. Listen to Spotify on Uber The two companies teamed up to improve your user experience. To enable this feature, you need to go to your Uber app settings and click on Connect Spotify. Then log into your Spotify account and you are good to go. 10. Set your preferred music quality Spotify allows you to set the quality of your preferred music yourself. To find this feature, open the Spotify app and go to Settings. Under Music quality, you will find options to change the streaming quality and normalize the volume. Click the drop-down menu on the right side to set the quality you want. Remember that the higher the quality you choose, the more data you use. Also note that the Very High option is currently only available to Spotify Premium users.