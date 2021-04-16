Spotify adds a daily ranking with the most listened to podcasts on the platform

- Advertisement -

There is no doubt that podcasts have become over the last year, coinciding with the arrival of the pandemic, one of the most consumed content on countless platforms. Some episodes that work as if they were radio programs and that can touch practically any subject. The fact is that their explosion has been so great that more and more apps are publishing them. Spotify has been one of the last to jump on the bandwagon but even so, in a few months, it has come to have a large catalog of renowned creators where it always seems that they recommend the same. The problem is that many times the rankings only serve to strengthen the leadership of the best known, leaving those who try to make their way into a well of anonymity from which it is very difficult to get out. Daily updates of the lists Thus, Spotify has just published a series of classifications in which it wants users to have access to the content that is most consumed, leaving aside the popularity or relevance of the creator. That is to say, on paper, we could find podcasts that are more unknown but that, for whatever reason, have had a small success in one of their installments. From the app they believe that with them there are “more opportunities for emerging creators.” According to the Swedes, their “lists go beyond the general numbers of podcast shows on Spotify and dive into individual episodes.” These ratings will be updated daily, which “will provide a better understanding of what is actually being listened to on Spotify, because a podcast is not always the sum of its episodes. Sometimes, for example, a single episode can strike a chord with listeners or becoming part of the audio content zeitgeist. ” With these classifications we will be able to know the most popular ones, those that are trending or those that can be listened to in a skipped way, that is, without following a chronological order of all their deliveries. Thus, they want not only to meet new creators for their most successful episode, but also for potential audiences to be able to quickly find other episodes that might also interest them. By theme, etc. These news reach both the web version and the applications for mobile devices, where we will also have this little help if we have run out of a podcast to listen to thanks to sections such as “Top Podcasts, or” Top Episodes “and classifications by countries.