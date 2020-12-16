Spotify alerts of serious security breach and resets the passwords of thousands of users

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The music streaming app The world’s largest city has suffered a major security attack. The platform has reported that a total of 350,000 user passwords have been exposed on the network by hackers. Something that undoubtedly highlights the danger of recycling passwords, since with this type of vulnerability it is useless to create a strong password, if it is later going to be extracted from a server by hackers. Therefore, the best we can do at the moment is to change the password for another, so that it can happen.

Spotify has reset the password of some users

After finding this security hole, Spotify he has reset the password of some users after detecting a leak of personal data to business partners, although it has stated that they have not detected unauthorized access to it.

The vulnerability has been found, after researchers discovered a few days ago a huge publicly available database that contained up to 380 million records with private information of users, which included login details of a good part of the affected people.

This data included email address, name, password, date of birth, among others. Spotify has prepared a report in the form of a statement with all the available information showing that the vulnerability was accessible since April 9 and was only discovered on November 12.

So you can change the password of Spotify

Spotify

After seeing this vulnerability, we recommend that in case you think you may be affected, you change your password. Doing so is very simple from the platform’s website.

Go to this link to reset your password, verifying your identity first. Try to use the strongest password possible.

Spotify already acted at the time and reset the password of the affected accounts, so that users could change them and thus nip any possibility of hacking in the bud. In any case, the truth is that this type of news is becoming more and more common, in which we see that passwords are completely filtered, something that makes any attempt to create robust and difficult to find passwords completely innocuous. Of course, it is one of the great pending subjects of Internet security.