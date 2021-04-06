Spotify already has its own virtual assistant: this is how the ‘hands-free’ mode works

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

After touchscreens have taken over the world as the best way to interact with a smart device, the next step that many technology companies have taken is to use their voice to avoid even having to touch one of these panels. Hence the arrival of the famous virtual assistants that populate our home, with Google, Apple and Amazon at the helm. With this new fashion of talking to a speaker, Spotify has decided not to be left behind and that is why it has begun to distribute, for the moment among Android users, a kind of intelligent layer to its platform where through voice commands we can ask to listen to a certain singer, group or musical theme. And to do so, nothing like saying “Hey Spotify” to start the magic. Ask and you will be able to listen to it As we say, some users have begun to receive a notification from Spotify in their Android status bar where the application invites the user to access the platform to know the details of this new hands-free mode, and that As we say, it behaves like the intelligence behind a Google Home, a HomePod or an Echo: we just have to say the magic words for the app to start listening to us. As you can see from the screenshots that you have just above, the demonstration that Spotify does the first time it teaches us to use this new mode is preceded by the activation phrase “Hey Spotify”. From there it will be possible to request any type of music thanks to the call to action “play”, which in Spanish we will surely have to translate as “play”, “listen”, etc. Of course, to have this function fully operational, the app will have to put the ear permanently and, in addition, record our voice. Indeed, it is a tricky subject considering the history of other companies that have taken the opportunity to put their ears in our audios and examine them. Here, Spotify guarantees us that for the sake of its privacy policy, all that we are telling you does not end up stored on its servers. Another very different thing is what we pronounce from “Hey Spotify”, which does recognize that both recordings and transcripts of searches are saved. Although it is reaching (dropper) to all users, and its full distribution will end in the next few days, just a year ago evidence appeared that this virtual assistant from the Swedes was in the works. Now, we have it finished and ready to listen to us.