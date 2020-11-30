Spotify also tests its own Stories

The rise of ephemeral content, Stories, those publications that disappear within 24 hours of their publication, seems to have no end. After LinkedIn officially launched them at the end of last month and even Twitter two weeks ago also made Fleets (the way they call Stories) available to users, there were many who wondered what the next platform would be. incorporating them.

In principle, Spotify Stories will be reserved only for artists to get in touch with fans

YouTube is testing so-called Shorts, a kind of stories with some quirks, and the same is happening with Pinterest. Now a new platform joins the list: Spotify. The Swedish music streaming company has also developed its own Stories.

At the moment they are not available to everyone, since have not been officially released. However, Spotify already tests them with some users as a test. There are even those who have already shared videos of how Stories work on Spotify on other social networks.

Spotify has stories now…. SPOTIFY This has got to stop pic.twitter.com/xsurbrJblx – TmarTn (@TmarTn) November 27, 2020

They have some differences – and quite a few similarities – with the Stories of other social platforms. The publication is made in vertical format and photos or videos can be uploaded with a specified duration.

However, apparently only artists can publish them -not just any Spotify user, not even the paid ones- and they will serve to be more in contact with the followers. Currently, some of these Stories can be found in certain playlists, but they are not even available in the artist profiles.

It is thus a way of knowing what the singer who is being followed is doing at that moment, or being able to see how he makes a recording in the studio, and so on. It is not ruled out, however, that once the tests are finished, Spotify decided to open the format of your stories for all users. So you could know, for example, what that person whose playlists on Spotify you follow is doing at the moment, or what music your friends recommend you on the platform.

