Spotify becomes independent from the iPhone and becomes strong on the Apple Watch

Spotify today is one of the references in the streaming music industry. We could say that it is the best known of all existing and the one that does the most to innovate and get better. The latest news is that users can use the platform through the Apple Watch and independently from the iPhone. Very good news.

We can listen to music through Spotify on headphones and directly from the Apple Watch

Spotify may be the most popular music streaming platform. Lately even podcast streaming. It has always been surrounded by controversy and difficulties, but still on the cusp and it will be for something.

Its differences with Apple do not prevent the company from continuing to improve and introduce new features for users, which in this case will also be very useful.

We talk about the possibility of be able to play music or podcast, through the Apple Watch and independently of the iPhone. That means that we will not have to have the telephone nearby to be able to enjoy the programs that we like the most. Imagine being able to go for a run with music and without having to carry anything other than the Apple Watch.

Until now the functions on the Spotify clock were limited to controlling the application. Skip songs, choose lists, give songs “likes” and raise or lower the volume. There was little else we could do. But we couldn’t do anything if we didn’t have the iPhone nearby. Now and Although it is in beta, we can do all that but without the phone nearby.

We will only need a pair of headphones and an Internet connection on the Apple Watch. It is worth WiFi or 4G. So if you are thinking about testing the functionality already, on your Apple Watch, you must first see if you have that connection and the second is if you already have the functionality. Because although days have passed since its launch, the update may not have arrived yet. Check it out and if so, enjoy.