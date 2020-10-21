Tech NewsApps

Spotify begins integrating its podcasts into the Google Assistant

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
One week after leaking that AGoogle system was going to allow changing the podcast provider Spotify announces that as of today they are the first third-party service supported.

Some Spotify users, in addition to being able to listen to music and playlists, will also be able to listen to their favorite podcasts from devices compatible with the Google Assistant such as the Nest Mini and Nest Audio speakers. I say some users because for now it will only work in English.

Switch podcast service

Podcast Spotify

The Google Assistant settings, in its English configuration, allows us to change podcast service, showing Spotify as one of the compatible providers to be able to link with our devices.

Spotify does not work in our language at the moment because Google Assistant has not yet enabled Spanish voice commands for podcast playback. Google’s support page reports that these commands are not yet in all languages, and Spanish is one of those languages ​​that it does not yet support.

It is unknown when the Google Assistant in Spanish will support podcast playback. We have been waiting for more than two years. The Assistant is not even able to play Google’s own Podcast service episodes.

It seems that we will have to keep waiting to be able to listen to Google and Spotify podcasts in our language through Google’s smart speakers.

Via | AP
More information | Spotify

