Spotify continues to improve its podcasts: now are the notifications ‘push’

With all the successes that Spotify has had around music streaming and its constant growth, both in the part of free and paid users, Strange that he reacted so slowly to podcasts, a content that has been behind it for some decades and that Apple included in its old wheel iPods as a way to entertain ourselves by listening to programs while we go down the street.

The point is that the Swedes have already several updates putting the accent on these podcasts that, in recent times, are multiplying in popularity and consumption, so they increasingly occupy more space within the music platform. Now, what comes to us is one of those options that can come in handy to keep up with the news and updates that occur on our favorite channels.

Real time notifications

This is an update that is already being distributed and that in the coming days will reach all users of the platform, which basically It allows us to activate immediate push notifications of when a podcast that we follow has an update of new episodes. It sounds strange to think that this feature was not already available, but it is. They had been completely forgotten.

Push notifications on Spotify podcasts.

The method by which Spotify has chosen to activate these notifications is to follow the program that we like, by clicking on the “Follow” (or “Follow”) button. From that moment on, each new activity that occurs within the channel will reach the phone screen In the form of notification of new uploaded episodes, in such a way that we can be among the first to listen to those experts that we like so much.

Obviously, in addition to following that podcast, it will be necessary to have Spotify notifications active in general, both in the app and on the device itself since, as you well know, there are many users who do not want to be bothered with unnecessary messages that they can later consult within the application itself. With all of the above well configured, and if you are not bothered by balloons and notices, you will receive these push notifications instantly.

Say, finally, that This function will reach not only users who have a paid subscription to the platform, but also all the free ones. And remember, this update is still being distributed so it is very possible that you do not have it available at this time on your smartphone. It’s time to wait a bit.