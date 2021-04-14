Spotify creates a voice assistant that allows you to interact with advertising

- Advertisement -

Spotify has an intelligent assistant that, in addition to searching for content (music and podcasts), allows you to interact with some advertisements by voice.

The wizard is activated by pronouncing the invocation “Hey, Spotify”

This assistant has not yet been the subject of an official presentation. However, some Spotify users have received invitations from the apps on iOS and Android to activate it, although even those who have not received them can activate it through the configuration menu through the section Voice Interactions, after downloading the latest update of the Spotify app, which integrates this function.

In 2019, the application was tested using voice instructions when the app is connected to the sound system of a moving car, but now the assistant can be used at any time.

To manage requests, the app does not remain constantly “listening” but is activated only after the user invokes the assistant with the formula “Hey, Spotify”, ending the listening and recording of the audio when the assistant emits the message “Spotify he is receiving your voice request. In addition, the app warns at all times that the user’s voice is being captured through a specific indication on the screen or through an audible warning, as is already the case with other smart assistants such as Alexa or Siri.

When activating the assistant Spotify warns about the possibility that they are established voice interactions with some ads, an idea that was already glimpsed in 2019 with an advertising campaign limited to some of the podcasts available on the platform. These allowed the listener to jump directly to certain episodes just by speaking a specific keyword.

In any case, the use of voice by users is something that Spotify has been aware of for a long time, as evidenced by the fact that in its conditions of use it warns that the user’s voice data can be used to help show insertions of relevant advertising to the listener.

