Spotify experiments with new cheaper daily and weekly ‘mini’ rates

Streaming service companies, be they music or series and movies, are always giving the head to see how to expand their subscriber base, launching products that try to adapt to the needs and conditions of a certain market. And the one in India seems to be the best of all to experiment with new payment models for Premium users.

At least in Europe, all the alternatives we have to subscribe to the Swedish platforms go through being a whole month subject to the plan that we have contracted. Well, the streaming music platform has gone one step further and has lowered the prices of some alternatives with which it had been experimenting in the Asian country in such a way that it has made them, now, much cheaper and more attractive.

For days or weeks, at our choice

What they have decided from Spotify is to take the daily and weekly rates that they already had and reduce them in the price to try to attract a new class of users. In the end These are rates that we can contract for one or seven days and that reduce the options when listening to music on certain devices, or taking offline themes stored on our smartphone.

Spotify on mobile phones. Spotify

Thus, the new reduced daily Spotify rate remains at a price of 7.8 euro cents at the exchange rate (7 Indian rupees), while the weekly rate rises to 28 (25 Indian rupees). Remember that these same plans, without the word mini next to them, came to cost 15 and 44 (13 and 39 Indian rupees) euro cents, respectively. And where are the changes? Well, in the possibilities that we will have when downloading music offline or playing it on certain devices.

In both plans, the 10,000 song download limit is now just 30 for a single mobile device, in addition to not allowing the reproduction of our account neither in the web version of Spotify nor through the desktop application. As you can see, these are plans very focused on smartphone users who, due to circumstances, do not need to have a plan for a full month in their hands and who do not miss other forms of music consumption.

The particularity of a market like the Indian one invites us to think that, quite possibly, as with other platforms such as Netflix, these extra-reduced plans do not end up reaching our country.