Spotify for less than a dollar: learn how to get it TODAY

Do you like to listen to music from Spotify ? Do you want to pay less? Well this you must do. If you are bored by the ads on the streaming music platform, there is a method to be able to be Premium for a week or even a day. These are the new “mini” packs that the app has launched and that you can already try from today.

If you want to try Spotify for a few days or weeks in order to download your favorite songs and thus enjoy them anywhere without fear that your megabytes will be spent, as these are the prices that you should try immediately.

The best of all is that, if you want to pay for a day, you can access up to 3 months totally free without paying almost anything. How much does it cost in soles, dollars, pesos, euros? Well, here we tell you.

Yes, to have Spotify Premium You must log in with your email or Facebook. You can even have the option to pay your subscription in person without credit or debit cards.